Fnatic VALORANT player tests positive for COVID prior to Sentinels match at VCT LOCK//IN

One of the players on European team Fnatic has been hit with a health issue just hours before their first VALORANT match at VCT LOCK//IN.

VALORANT developer and tournament host Riot Games announced today that a member of Fnatic has tested positive for COVID-19. The player, who wasn’t named by Riot, will compete out of a quarantine facility that has built-in LAN capabilities.

The match will still go ahead as planned since the player feels well enough to compete against Sentinels later today.

Fnatic has an unfortunate history with COVID-19 at international tournaments. Last March, Fnatic star Derke tested positive for COVID prior to the start of VCT Masters held in Reykjavík, Iceland, as first reported by Dot Esports and later confirmed by the player.

Many people are excited to watch Fnatic take on Sentinels today since both teams have prominent fan bases in their respective regions and have made significant signings over the offseason. Fnatic acquired Chronicle and Leo while Sentinels rebuilt with TenZ as the only player to remain from the previous roster. Brazilian stars Sacy and pANcada joined Sentinels in the roster transfer period alongside former XSET players dephh and zekken.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a stern grip on the esports industry throughout the past few years. Over time, following successful vaccine rollouts across the world, lockdowns and other restrictions have been lifted to ensure life returns back to some sense of normality prior to the pandemic.

Fnatic and Sentinels are set to face off today at 11am CT.