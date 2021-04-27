Breeze will be disabled from ranked queues for 2 weeks in VALORANT Patch 2.08

But a Breeze-only unrated mode will help you learn the map's ins and outs.

VALORANT players can finally sun and gun on Breeze with the start of Episode Two, Act Three. But it will be a couple of weeks before the new map hits competitive queues.

The tropical paradise will be unavailable in ranked for two weeks following its release, according to today's Patch 2.08 notes. Instead, players can hop into a Breeze-only queue to test their line-ups and practice crosshair placement. The new map will also be available in Deathmatch, Spike Rush, Escalation, and custom games.

Giving players a two-week window before throwing the new map in ranked queues is a necessity since there's so much to learn. And with Breeze's long sightlines and wide-open spaces, fans will want to take their time assessing optimal play patterns and tactics.

Riot surprisingly decided to make Breeze available in a "new map veto and selection process" for VCT Masters Reykjavík, which starts on May 24. The event will be VALORANT's first international LAN tournament, so adding in a map that teams will have less than a month to practice on may throw more chaos into the mix.

VALORANT Episode Two, Act Three kicks off later today, introducing Breeze and a fresh battle pass.

