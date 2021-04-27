VALORANT Patch 2.08 is just around the corner and fans can expect a new 24/7 Breeze Unrated playlist to come with it that will let them explore the new map. The latest patch will also add coach slots to Tournament Mode custom games, as well as several quality-of-life and bug fixes.

Act Three introduces Breeze, a new Caribbean-inspired map that's a stark contrast from the available maps. Most players will likely want to experience the new map, making the Breeze-only Unrated queue the perfect option.

The new Breeze-only playlist will be available during the first two weeks of Act Three. During this time, Breeze won't be available in the standard Unrated or Competitive queues, but it will be included in Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and Escalation. Players can also explore the map in custom games.

The other significant update in Patch 2.08 is the coach slots that are now available in Tournament Mode custom games. Coaches can now spectate games but are locked to their chosen team in the custom game lobby. Coaches are also unable to help their team by using map pings or voice or text chat.

Coaches can use the all chat and party chat if they need to communicate with a tournament moderator, however.

The HRTF audio setting also received a slight update in Patch 2.08 and weapon drop sounds have been added. Anyone who does their part by reporting toxic or disruptive players will now receive a notification if action is taken against these players. Disruptive players will also receive a first offense warning, which gives them no excuse to continue their toxic behavior.

In addition, Patch 2.08 will address multiple bugs impacting agents, game modes, and competitive mode, making VALORANT a smoother experience. A full list of these bug fixes can be found in the official patch notes.

