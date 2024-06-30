‘Brain gets cooked’: TenZ shares his biggest issues with VALORANT’s Evori Dreamwings bundle

Since VALORANT launched in June 2020, Riot Games has added new bundles for players to purchase every few weeks. The Evori Dreamwings bundle was released on June 27 alongside Episode Nine, and just a day later, TenZ shared his concerns and possible fixes for the skins.

Evori Dreamwings is the newest premium bundle available in VALORANT’s store. It includes skins for Vandal, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and Evori’s Spellcaster melee, and each weapon features one of five unique magical animal companions.

A special song plays when the weapons are fully upgraded. Image via Riot Games

While these companions are cute, making the skin line one of the most popular ones to date, they sit atop your weapon and have unique animations when you fire, jump, and aim down sights. As a result, many VALORANT players shared similar concerns about the skin line, noticing better performances when they switch back to their usual cosmetics.

Several players also feel the distracting aspects, primarily the visual effects while reloading and firing, are present in other skins like Mystbloom bundle, and TenZ has now joined the growing chorus, asking for an option to disable the effects and sounds to avoid distractions while using the Evori Dreamwings’ weapons.

“New skins are pretty fire but my brain gets cooked whenever I use it from the overdose of animations and sounds,” he wrote on X. The Sentinels’ star fears picking up the latest skins during a match might “nerf” him.

Evori Dreamwings is an Ultra edition bundle costing 9,900 VP (around $100), so expect this to remain a high-profile discussion until a solution is found.

