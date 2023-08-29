Biggest red flags in VALORANT agent select that completely justify a queue dodge

Now queue dodging in VALORANT isn’t something I’d recommend doing often, but sometimes it’s entirely justified. There are specific cues that should ring alarm bells, and we’ve got a list to keep an ear out for.

Dodging in agent selection can be a necessity, especially when you know your teammates are going to make your life a living hell. I don’t leave often, but when I do, it’s for a good reason (I promise).

While you may cop a temporary VALORANT matchmaking ban, it’s worth all the time and effort you saved avoiding your teammates. I suggest you also wait a bit of time before queuing again, just in case you get the same players as before.

Reasons to dodge in VALORANT’s agent select menu

1) Sexism or racism

Odds are you’ll be presented with this multiple times throughout your gaming career. As soon as verbal abuse like sexism or racism starts flowing from VALORANT teammates in agent select, there’s a strong likelihood it’ll carry further into your match.

This type of player should be avoided at all costs, and getting smacked with a 30-minute ban is entirely worth it. Muting of course can do the trick too, but if they don’t really care about being banned for vile comments, they probably won’t care about trying to succeed in any game or winning rounds either really.

2) Immediate arguing

If your teammates are already bickering in the pregame lobby, you’re in for a bad time. There’s a strong possibility these players will continue to complain in your match, and while some comments might be correct at times, it’s not worth the hassle.

There’ll likely be comments about playstyle, rotations, kills, and the other multitude of possible critiques ready to spill out of their mouth.

Leave and prepare for a better match next time. It’s not worth the free time you’ve set aside for gaming.

3) Incompatible composition

While some games can be won easily by a stack of duelists, the higher you go up the ranks, the less likely you are to end with a win. As you spot teammates picking duelists immediately, hold your horses.

Waiting for your VALORANT teammates to pick their agents is always a good tactic to avoid this situation. However, if you’ve been stuck playing agents you don’t like game after game, you’re likely sick of this too.

Unfortunately, we can’t control our teammate’s decision-making. But, suggesting team compositions as you enter a match is a good way to combat this issue. Even going as far as instantly offering to play a smoke agent is a good way to get the pregame lobby into the right headspace.

Don’t forget to report players who are being undeniably toxic, so others don’t have to experience it.

