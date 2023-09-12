100 Thieves confirms departure of 2 key VALORANT players

100T looks to get back on track after 2023.

100 Thieves has officially parted ways with VALORANT pros Derrek Ha and Brenden “stellar” McGrath, the team announced today. Both players’ names have been removed from 100 Thieves’ listing in the Americas section of the VCT Global Contract Database.

Both players joined the organization in April 2022, when former general manager Daniel “ddk” Kapadia and head coach Sean Gares took over control of the roster and reversed course after a dismal start to 100T’s VCT year. Ddk and Gares have both left the organization since then, with the former leaving rather recently, and former assistant coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom will reportedly have his head coaching duties relieved by former EG assistant Tony “Zikz” Gray.

As for 100 Thieves, the team only has three names listed on the active roster, according to the GCD: longtime foundational member Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, breakout controller player Sean “bang” Bezerra, and its big offseason acquisition from last year, Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban.

The team has opted to make player and coaching changes after an unfortunate end to their 2023 season. 100T missed out on the playoffs in a now historic upset loss to MIBR, which proved to be the catalyst for an unlikely Evil Geniuses world championship run. They also lost their opening match to Sentinels at the LCQ.

100 Thieves will have plenty of players to pick from, according to various official announcements and roster reports, as other NA teams in the VCT Americas League including Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and NRG are reportedly making changes. In addition, there’s a whole pool of players who competed in Challengers that the organization could pick from. But a report in August indicated that 100T might be a team that significantly cuts back on spending in 2024.

