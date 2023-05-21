Cryocells says 100T ‘didn’t deserve’ VCT Americas playoff spot despite his heroic performance

100 Thieves’ first split in the VCT Americas League came to an unceremonious end at the hands of MIBR in the 2023 season finale, as the loss spoiled 100T’s chances at making playoffs. Despite putting on one of his best individual showings of the season, Cryocells insists that the team didn’t deserve a playoff spot.

After an average and, at some points, underwhelming season from Cryocells, he brought out the best version of himself in the final two weeks, taking on Jett only in the final six maps of the season. 100T won a must-win series against FURIA thanks to an incredible season from Cryocells, and he rescued the team numerous times on Pearl when 100T had their backs against the wall.

AN INCREDIBLE ACE FROM @Cryocells_ TO SEND US TO MAP 3! #VCTAmericas pic.twitter.com/sgvEcscCx8 — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) May 20, 2023

But it just wasn’t enough, as MIBR got off to a strong start in both halves on the third map Lotus and never let up. And while MIBR’s win was only for pride in regards to the Brazilian side, it also delivered a playoff spot to Evil Geniuses at the expense of 100 Thieves.

“We didn’t show up today. Honestly, I don’t think we deserve the last playoff spot,” Cryocells told Esports.gg’s Brandon Moore after the match. “It doesn’t matter if I’m doing well or another individual’s doing well. If we still lose, then we lose. Not much to say about that.”

While Cryocells wouldn’t go so far as to say the season was a failure, he did state in that interview that it was “definitely below expectations.” Throughout the season, they were very much a middle-of-the-pack team, beating teams lower than them like KRU, FURIA, and (at the time) Evil Geniuses, but falling short against the top teams like LOUD, C9, and NRG. However, it was the close but disappointing losses at the beginning and end of the year to Sentinels and MIBR that did them in.

Perhaps the issue could be related to staffing. In a clip shared on reddit, analyst and VCT Americas broadcast member Wyatt River said that coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom is effectively working against entire coaching staffs by himself, adding that 100T hasn’t supposedly hired any full-time analysts or assistant coaches.

Whatever 100T have to do next, they have to figure it out before the Americas Last Chance Qualifier starts in July.

