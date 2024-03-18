Best Hilda loadout in Unicorn Overlord

Unsurprisingly, flying on a dragon is an excellent way to get an advantage in combat. Hilda, one of the Wyvern Knights in Unicorn Overlord, can use a focused loadout to become a bruiser of the skies. Let’s talk about what works best for her.

Best units to pair with Hilda

Hilda really needs people to stand in front of her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As your local Wyvern Knight and Master, Hilda serves as a high damage, physically durable flying unit. But, like many mounted units in Unicorn Overlord, Hilda takes a lot of extra damage from specific units—Hunters, Snipers, and anyone with Magic eats her alive. Let’s reduce her damage taken on those ends so she can use devastating spear attacks.

Fighter/Vanguard, Hoplite/Legionnaire: Arrows can consistently take Hilda out of the sky. Vanguards are specifically designed to prevent arrows from harming her, while Legionnaires can do a similar job, but are less specialized in arrow-catching. Either way, preventing Hilda from getting sniped is a great idea.

Holy Knight/Sainted Knight: Miriam and Monica serve as fantastic anti-Mages with Magick Barrier. A sniping Wizard will have a lot of trouble hitting Hilda for appreciable damage with these knights at her side.

Priestess/High Priestess, Elven Augur: A pseudo-magic damage dealer like Scarlett or Rosalinde give Hilda squads some bite against armor they otherwise lack. These characters are also competent healers, a nice support beyond the Sainted Knight.

Werelion, Landsknecht: Alongside your pseudo-magic damage should be a second hard-hitting melee character. Hilda absolutely shreds Cavalry, but will need the help of a character like Jeremy to clear some chaff. A Sorcerer or Warlock can be effective, alternatively, though we usually prefer the additional durability.

Hilda can thrive on the front or backlines, though we like her in the back corner, behind a tank. That lets her take occasional hits from row attacks that Bishops like Tatiana and other supports couldn’t take. We recommend you make her your squad’s Leader, so she can abuse that fantastic mobility during rocky maps.

Best equipment for Hilda

These stats are great for a Physickal nuke, but not for someone able to take magickal damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Wyvern Knight, Hilda comes equipped with a Spear slot and two Accessory slots. When she promotes to Wyvern Master, she gains another Accessory slot. We’re building her for damage, so we suggest the following options.

Spear—Burst Damage: Hitting hard and fast is a good idea for Hilda, since she otherwise risks getting hit with debuffs or failing to buff in time. We eventually settled on a Tertarossa for its Stun Immunity.

Accessory One—Action Points: Getting plus-two AP is very important for a damage dealer and enemy clearer. A Ruby Pendant is typically fine, though a Dream Crown is usually better for stat-ups.

Accessory Two—Physickal Damage: We actually kept a Warrior's Pendant on Hilda for most of the run, thanks to the massive boost to damage it provides. Utility-based damage boosts are very welcome, too, such as the Liberator's Bracelet, which gives Hilda an attack with Passive Points.

Accessory Three—Survivability: During the rare cases Hilda gets hit, being able to dodge a hit has served us well. Thanks to the Thief's Mantle, you can do that consistently. You can also equip items more relevant for the area, like anti-debuff against Druids.

Best conditions for Hilda

Hilda has a very, very aggressive core skill loop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hilda is quite a powerful combatant, but like Berengaria and Clive, she can suffer from bloat—her higher-action abilities can gum up her actions without the right conditions set. Let’s go over some favorites of ours.

Tempest Drive—Full Column, Own HP < 50 percent: Tempest Drive is absurd, but only if Hilda is low enough health for it. Otherwise, it’s just a reasonable line attack. Fire Breath—Row with two-plus combatants: Fire Breath is incredible, dealing upward of 225 Physickal Potency in total. But, the row size is important. Burn does good damage per round, but not good enough to take two AP if it isn’t burning at least two enemies. Diving Thrust—Prioritize Cavalry: This is her basic attack. It’s fairly strong, especially against mounted units. Make sure this is just “Prioritize” and not “only attack Cavalry.”

Be sure to swap things around if you get a lance like the Dragoon Lance. It can deal massive damage and you might even want to make it your priority.

The Wyvern Master’s conditions are also quite potent. Ours ended up looking something like this.

Dragon’s Roar—No condition: This ability activates at the start of combat and is really effective at putting your party first. Ground Counter—PP two or above: Ground Counter is an excellent way to halt cavalry in their tracks. But, it can open Hilda up to further attacks, so we prefer to keep a slot open for Deflect. Deflect—No condition: Negates melee attacks. Very nice for if Hilda’s frontline gets cleared or if Hilda’s fighting other fliers.

