Like many units in Unicorn Overlord, Tatiana is recruited only by those willing to clear outside content. However, unlike a lot of those optional units, Tatiana is a healer—and a good one, at that. Let’s go gather this plague doctor immediately.

Here’s how to recruit Tatiana in Unicorn Overlord.

Where is Tatiana in Unicorn Overlord?

The Tormented Helm is found next to Oevuille Town, in Northern Cornia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tatiana can be recruited at the end of The Tormented Helm, a quest in Northern Cornia in Unicorn Overlord as long as you tell her she can continue her experiments. To get to the quest, you’ll need to loop around the western or eastern side of Central Cornia to avoid the higher-level fights in the center.

This quest is recommended for level 14 units—quite high for the region. It’s filled with strong Knights, Wizards, and Hunters, so bring anti-cavalry and solid offensive units to quickly kill the Wizards and Hunters before they can attack back for significant damage.

Northern Cornia can be accessed north from the Walled City of Eucuit or Barbatimo. You can’t realistically enter the center region of Cornia without endgame-ready units. The quest itself is tucked into a small valley right above the castle. It involves a plague ravaging the area and the Lord and Plague Doctor looking to cure it. The Plague Doctor happens to be Tatiana, a Cleric able to be recruited.

Overall, the quest map is relatively straightforward. Following the winding path to the left is actually a good strategy—especially with the 5,000G sitting in front of the ruin. Sending a unit to deal with the Hunter tower in the central forest can make those western fights easier, but be ready for ambushes in the woods that chip away at your Tower killer.

Make sure your flying units are well-protected by Fighters or Hoplites if you want to send one over the forest. Ochlys does well against the magic users throughout the battle but can be quickly peppered by arrows from the few squads with Hunters, so stick to ranged attacks.

This curving road is gonna be bloody soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep following the winding western path—or just crash through the forest—to get to the fort with Lord Ghislain, a cavalry-type unit. Once you clear the lord in his fort, usually through a well-protected Fran or another anti-cavalry unit, you’ll unlock the next half of the mission. This is a basic charge to the east to clear Tatiana and her few squads of men. Rest at the Garrison with any unit who might’ve been swamped with enemies before heading over there.

Before you can defeat the Cleric herself, you’ll have to contend with an army of Wizards supported by her healing. Feel free to bait them out of her healing range for safety and use Radiant Knights to start a killing spree. Travis and other auto-dodging characters make this part easy since the single attacks of Wizards can deal damage if not properly avoided.

With her reinforcements dead, Tatiana still makes for a bit of a tough fight thanks to her Gladiator. As long as your team can clear her frontliner in a round you should be fine to walk over the rest of her formation.

You then enter a series of cutscenes, during which Tatiana explains that she and Ghislain were legitimately looking for a cure for the plague ravaging their homeland. You are then asked whether or not you should let her continue her experiments or not. Select “Let the experiments continue” if you want to recruit her.

Is Tatiana worth recruiting in Unicorn Overlord?

I’m not going to complain about another healer, that’s for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tatiana is worth obtaining as soon as you can safely clear the level 14 quest. She is a Cleric without any additional gimmicks, but Clerics and healers are crucial for longevity in Unicorn Overlord. So, even if she doesn’t have much going on, she’ll be a fantastic part of any squad.

As soon as you reach level 14 from Drakenhold or Elheim, we recommend returning to Cornia to clear out the upper region. It is filled to the brim with towns and gathering points to help you finish all town reconstructions in the starting area which can help you recruit Renault. It’ll also give you another Sigil’s Trial, handy for farming level 13 units to their full potential, and lets you recruit units like Monica and Melisandre.

Tatiana herself is a perfect detour during this journey. Not only do you get a Cleric to help your party get back into the fray, but you’ll also get her special item on her defeat: A Lifeblood Staff capable of casting the Resurrection spell and boosting the health of a Cleric.

