Unicorn Overlord: Should you let the Experiments continue?

Northern Cornia is a dangerous place, but filled with strong units. One of them is Tatiana, a plague doctor who’s violently loyal to her Lord Ghislain. Let’s talk about whether or not you should let Tatiana’s Experiments continue in Unicorn Overlord.

Recommended Videos

The Experiments refer to Tatiana and Lord Ghislain’s work to cure the plague that has ruined many lives in their region—or, according to rumors, to make the plague stronger—in Unicorn Overlord. The dialogue to continue or end this suspicious work takes place during The Tormented Helm, a mission in the northern part of Cornia above the castle. You may need to wrap around the sides of the castle to make it there without engaging in battle against high-level foes.

The mission is a two-point offensive with plenty of Wizards and Knights. Make sure you bring magic-resistant units, like Ochlys or Monica, to complete the quest without much effort. The choice to let the Experiments continue or end occurs at the very end of the quest, during the cutscenes after you defeat Tatiana at her fort. She’ll ask whether or not she can continue them after her Lord Ghislain’s passing.

Should you let the Experiments continue or end them in Unicorn Overlord?

While she might be suspect, she also heals quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We highly recommend letting the experiments continue in Unicorn Overlord. If you allow the experiments to continue, you can recruit Tatiana, another Cleric for your army, when she realizes the work is almost complete, and her men can finish it. Meanwhile, your reward for ending the experiments is five Elixirs, able to heal unconscious allies to full health, given to you by your army’s Clerics when they promise to finish the work for her. An additional healer is incredibly important for most squads in the game, so collecting her is very good—and Elixirs can be farmed, gathered, and purchased at mid- and late-game locations. So, they’re not worth permanently losing a useful unit.

Clerics come rarely in this game, especially early on. While there are a few classes capable of taking on the healer role, Clerics are incredible at it—offering a fantastic mix of buffs and debuffing while bringing your party to near full health consistently. At this point, your squads probably have one or two groups that are completely healer-less, so Tatiana is a welcome addition. That way, you can heal your Berengaria and Melisandre without fear of them going down too quickly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more