Where to get Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Looking to find and use some mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy? Check out our guide for the locations.

Tower of Fantasy has officially launched and with that comes a massive influx of new players looking to explore the open world of Aida in this new action role-playing game. Throughout this new world, players will progress through main story missions, delve into dungeons and raids, and level up their character to the nines and become the best Wanderer around.

Alongside all the combat-related things to do in the massive open world is another unique aspect of the game: cooking. Being the best chef around has its perks in Tower of Fantasy and players will find that creating exquisite foods and snacks is vital to survivability and recovering Satiety.

One unique item used in recipes throughout Tower of Fantasy is Mushrooms. Here, we’ll cover how to use Mushrooms and where to find them all across the world of Aida.

Image via Perfect World Games

Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

There are a lot of recipes in Tower of Fantasy and a good handful of them involve Mushrooms. These recipe items are typically involved in a specific class of food item that primarily recovers Satiety.

In Tower of Fantasy, Satiety is related to the character’s hunger levels and is directly related to the character’s ability to auto-recover health when not in combat.

Image via Perfect World Games

Where to gather Mushrooms

Being an important ingredient in recovering an auto-function, Mushrooms can be found in massive amounts in a particular area in Aida. Most of them are found east of Banges in the Crown area. This includes spots like the Crown Miner’s Camps, Hyena Outpost, and the Forgotten Land, where the most Mushroom spawns are.

Image via Perfect World Games and Imapp

While there are a few Mushroom spawns in the Astra region of Aesperia, it’s worth heading over to the Crown Region to do the farming. Astra only has four of the 192 total Mushroom spawns.

Mushroom recipes

While there are some foods that use variations of Mushrooms, like Firecaps and Ghost Mushrooms, this list of shroom recipes will stick with the basic version known for its Satiety recovery.

Fried Mushrooms – Recovers five Satiety; Recovers 10 percent and 1,500 HP

Mushrooms x2

Mushroom Soup – Recovers seven Satiety; Recovers 12 percent and 3,300 HP

Mushrooms x2

Lettuce x2

Sliced Fish with Mushroom – Recovers seven Satiety; Recovers 12 percent and 3,300 HP

Mushrooms x2

Silver Bass x1

Dandelion Mushroom Soup – Recovers seven Satiety; Recovers 12 percent and 3,300 HP

Dandelion Seed x1

Mushroom x2

Sea Crab Soup – Recovers 10 Satiety; Flame Resistance +10 percent; Flame Resistance +290; Lasts for 15 minutes

Hermit Crab x2

Mushroom x4

That covers everything you need to know about Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy. Players looking for an extensive list of some amazing food to make can check out our suggestions here: Best food to cook in Tower of Fantasy.