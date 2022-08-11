Tower of Fantasy tops mobile free game chart in 22 countries on release day

Tower of Fantasy, which is giving the highly successful and popular MMO Genshin Impact a run for its money, has seen massive numbers on day one. The game’s instant popularity put it in the top spot on 22 countries’ top free games charts.

The game can be played on mobile or on PC from the Windows Store, and the game has topped mobile charts in the free games category in 22 different countries. The game was highly anticipated before its release, with many Genshin Impact players looking to try something new.

Between the beautifully crafted world, awe-inspiring music, and the fun combat mechanics, players are already having a blast with the game. Fans of the JRPG and sci-fi genres are prime candidates for the game.

The customization features for characters are another huge draw to the game. Players can make presets for characters, much like they can in other MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV. Tower of Fantasy takes it to another level, though, since players can import character customization presets made by other players and use them on their characters. There is even a community creations area in the lobby where players can sort presets by their creation dates or by how popular a preset is.

Tower of Fantasy came out in China in December 2021 and initially had great promise. Over 15 million players pre-registered for the game in China, but profits dropped very quickly a few months after the game’s release.

The hype of the game doesn’t look like it will die out anytime soon in the international market, but Chinese fans are already pretty upset with the game since it doesn’t have simplified Chinese support for the international release. Elsewhere in the world, fans are just beginning to get their feet wet in the new MMO.

Tower of Fantasy was released internationally on Aug. 11, and players around the world are starting to form their opinions on whether the game can truly be a Genshin-killer.