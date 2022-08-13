How to level up fast in Tower of Fantasy

Even after spending hours in Tower of Fantasy’s vast character creation system, you’ll start from the first level. Throughout your adventures in the game, you’ll get to boost your character’s strength through finding better gear and leveling up.

While you’ll naturally level up as you progress in Tower of Fantasy, some players may want to focus solely on leveling up. Doing so can make it easier to clear out monsters in the long run, and there are only a few methods you’ll need to focus on to level up your character in Tower of Fantasy as fast as possible.

Fastest ways to level up in Tower of Fantasy

If you want to level up as fast as possibly in Tower of Fantasy, try completing the following steps.

Explore the map If your map is still filled with locked regions, you’re missing out on free experience (XP). Roam around the map and open chests to gain some additional XP.

Focus on main missions Players who are just getting started in Tower of Fantasy should stick to the main missions. These quests yield the best XP rewards, and quickly going through them will be the key to getting up to speed with other players.

Always defeat enemies that you can clear out quickly If you’re running errands around a part of the map filled with monsters that you can easily defeat, you may want to consider clearing them out. Though this method doesn’t reward players with impressive amounts of XP, it’s a nice passive way to increase your XP income.

Complete Raid Dungeons Ruins, or raid dungeons, are an excellent way to earn some extra XP. The XP reward will increase based on a Ruins’ difficulty level, and players will also be able to claim various loot when they clear a dungeon.



In addition to their character level, players will also get to work on their weapon, suppressor, matrices, and gear level in Tower of Fantasy. These other level mechanics will slowly make their way to your agenda as your inventory gets filled with new and better items.