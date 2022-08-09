How to ascend any weapon to one star in Tower of Fantasy

If you’ve ever played Genshin Impact, chances are you will notice a lot of similarities between the game and Tower of Fantasy, a new title coming from Perfect World. One of these similarities includes the gacha mechanic, which unlocks new characters that have their own unique weapons.

These weapons can be upgraded while you play the game to give you an edge over your opponent and keep you in the fight. But they also have ways to gain power from Ascension.

This method is crucial to helping you defeat the game’s many high-powered bosses. It’s also a core mechanic that has a bunch of missions locked to it. So let’s help you understand what you need to do to keep up with everyone else.

How to ascend weapons in Tower of Fantasy

Screengrab via Perfect World

Ascending a weapon will first require you to find two of the same weapon in the game’s gacha.

When you get a duplicate character gacha, instead of giving you two of the same character, the game gives you a material that can be used to advance the weapon up a star each time, increasing its stats.

If you find yourself with a duplicate gacha on a particular weapon, simply open up the Weapons Menu, find the weapon in question in your selection screen, and click “Upgrade.” From here, click the “Advancement” tab on the left and if you have everything you need, you can click the big Advancement button to ascend your weapon to the next level.

Only weapons from Simulacrum can ascend, so if you want to try and upgrade the basic standard weapons you are given at the start, you’ll be out of luck. Many players will likely hope that they can get a few duplicate gacha pulls while playing the game without having to spend money to do so.