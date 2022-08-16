How to get a Unicorn Power Core, Bionic Frame, Cyberlimbs, Head in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is set in an open world that can take hours to explore. Considering players start their journey on foot, they gradually start discovering more landmarks as vehicles and mounts become available.

It’s not an easy feat to unlock some of the vehicles in the game, however. Players might need to travel to different parts of the map to collect various items before they can start enjoying their new ride.

If you’re looking to unlock Monocross Mount, your first step will be to collect a Unicorn Power Core, Bionic Frame, Cyberlimbs, and Head.

How to get Unicorn Power Core in Tower of Fantasy

Before you can obtain a Unicorn Power Core, you’ll first need to Discover how to cook a Fiddlehead pie. This pie can be baked with two Fiddleheads and brown rice. Food recipes can either be unlocked by purchasing them in exchange for gold or players can also create them in the Cooker.

Once you’re done with the pie, make your way to the following coordinates “287, 280” and collect the Shiny Residue at the location. With the residue and the fiddlehead pie in your inventory, go to “449, 280” and talk to the Stocker.

Your conversation with the stocker will lead you to coordinates of “287, 280” where you’ll need to adjust the Conversion Devices’ gears correctly. You’ll be able to get a Unicorn Power Core after the gears are in order.

How can you get Unicorn Bionic Frame in Tower of Fantasy

The Bionic Frame is located inside a hidden base. Players will need to travel to the following location and enter a code to unlock the base and find the Bionic Frame.

Make your way to the coordinates of “605, -1115.”

Climb up to the base’s roof and enter from the top.

The password is 7092.

The Bionic Frame will be inside the supply pod.

How to get Unicorn Cyberlimbs in Tower of Fantasy

The Unicorn Cyberlimbs is also hidden inside a supply pod. Players will need to make their way to the coordinates of “929, -409” to find the pod, which will be on top of a cliff.

How to get Unicorn Head in Tower of Fantasy

Though the first three pieces can be collected whenever you want, you’ll need the element of luck on your side to find yourself a Unicorn Head in Tower of Fantasy. This item can be dropped from Devotees with a low chance. This means it may take a while for players to find the final piece of the puzzle to unlock the Monocross mount.