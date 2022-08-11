Here are the different vehicles you can travel Aida on.

The world of Aida is now open for players to descend upon and during your time in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll want to speed things up with the help of mounts.

While there are only a few mounts currently in the game they differ greatly spanning from your typical motorbike all the way to a mechanical unicorn, but unlocking them is very similar.

So that you can speed things up in your playthrough here is a look at all of the vehicles in Tower of Fantasy and a list of the items required to get them.

How to unlock vehicles in Tower of Fantasy

While there are multiple vehicles to unlock in Tower of Fantasy the best way to unlock them is still to work through the game’s story missions and world exploration.

The story is how you will get the first vehicle in your adventure, but the others require you to seek out parts. You will want to be at a reasonable level however as some are hidden behind high-level elites.

Here are what parts you’ll need for each of the vehicles in Tower of Fantasy.

Falcon

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

You’ll unlock the Falcon first in Tower of Fantasy once you have journeyed through chapter one of the main story. Towards the end, you will receive this vehicle as a gift.

Chaser

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

To unlock this vehicle you’ll need to gather both the Magnetic Rod and Maglev Stalker.

Onium Beast VII

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

The Omnium Beast VII is crafted from three components. These are the Omnium Beast Cockpit, Left Arm, and Right Arm.

Voyager

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

To get the Voyager vehicle you’ll first need to acquire four parts. The parts required for the Voyager are its Engine, Thruster, Control Rom, and Hull.

Monocross

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

While the mechanical unicorn Monocross might look flashy there are just four parts required to build it and they are the Power Core, Bionic Frame, Cyberlimbs, and Head.

Dust Wheeler

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

You’ll acquire the Dust Wheeler as a single part, you won’t need to build it from any items. This vehicle is available as an Apex League Grand Marshal Rank Season result reward.