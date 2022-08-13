How does the gacha system work in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy, the massively popular multiplayer RPG that’s just been released by Perfect World, takes a ton of inspiration from the equally (if not more) popular RPG Genshin Impact. There’s a striking number of similarities between the games in relation to visual art style and combat, as well as their gacha game mechanics.

In Tower of Fantasy, players can acquire different weapons and characters (known as Simulacra) via the gacha game mechanic known as Special Orders.

Here’s the full details and drop rates for Tower of Fantasy‘s gacha system, known as Special Orders.

Tower of Fantasy gacha game system explained

For those new to games with this mechanic, a gacha game effectively works as a loot box system. Players can earn or purchase in-game currency that they can spend on rolls or spins. Players who spin will have a small chance at rarer or more powerful rewards, but are guaranteed one of these rewards after a certain amount of spins.

Tower of Fantasy players can go to the Special Orders page of their menu to access these spins. Players can earn or purchase Gold, Black, or Red Nucleuses that serve as the in-game currency you spend on Special Orders. Players can spend either one or 10 at a time, sometimes getting a guaranteed SR or SSR rarity item if they do 10 spins.

In Tower of Fantasy, these spins unlock normal, SR, or SSR quality weapons, as well as the corresponding playable Simulacra character the first time you acquire a specific weapon. Upon pulling duplicates, the duplicates will be converted to fusion cores used for upgrading weapons. Each pull page under Special Orders also includes a player’s complete pull history.

What are the odds for Special Orders in Tower of Fantasy?

There are three separate Special Orders available in Tower of Fantasy: Black Nucleus Weapons Galore, Gold Nucleus Weapons Galore, and Rebirth of Clemency (requires Red Nucleuses).

Black Nucleus Weapons Galore Special Order odds

40 percent chance at a Weapon Battery I

Five percent chance at a Weapon Battery II

20 percent chance at an Elementcore

One percent chance at an Elementheart

30.7 percent chance at an R weapon

Three percent chance at an SR weapon

0.3 percent chance at an SSR weapon

Gold Nucleus Weapons Galore Special Order odds

Players get a guaranteed SR or SSR weapon every 10 spins. Players get a guaranteed SSR weapon every 80 spins.

6.85 to six percent chance (including guarantees) at a Weapon Battery III

91.4 to 80 percent chance (including guarantees) at an R weapon

One up to 12 percent chance (including guarantees) at an SR weapon

0.75 up to two percent chance (including guarantees) at an SSR weapon

Rebirth of Clemency Special Order odds

Players get a guaranteed SR or SSR weapon every 10 spins. Players get a guaranteed SSR weapon every 80 spins. Event expires at the end of August 2022.