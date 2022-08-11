Tower of Fantasy, the multiplayer mobile RPG from Perfect World, has officially been released for PC, iOS, and Android devices. Like the Genshin Impact game it takes inspiration from, Tower of Fantasy is designed for the massive mobile gaming market, with microtransactions based on gacha game mechanics.

Like in Genshin Impact, players can acquire new weapons and armor from these gacha game-style microtransactions. They can also purchase bundles of items from the in-game store using currency they can purchase with real money or buy currency to use on the gacha games.

Image via Perfect World

Here’s a breakdown of all the microtransactions that are in Tower of Fantasy.

Special Orders

The gacha game mechanics in Tower of Fantasy are manifested in Special Orders, where players spend Black or Gold Nucleuses on weapons. Players can spend one or 10 Black or Gold Nucleuses on a draw, with each Nucleus rewarding a weapon. If the weapon is an SR or an even rarer SSR quality, then the first time it drops, it will include its corresponding Simulacra (character). If you own the weapon already, it will be broken down into weapon fusion cores used to upgrade a weapon’s level.

Image via Perfect World

Players can earn both Black and Gold Nucleuses via bounty missions, exploration, story rewards, and supply pods, among other sources. They can also be purchased from started supply bundles in the store, like the $1 Rookie Supplies bundle and the $5 Adventure Pack. Players can also purchase Nucleuses with Dark Crystals, which can be earned as a reward for purchasing the main bought currency in Tanium. But Dark Crystals can also be earned as login rewards, event rewards, level packs, chest contents, achievement rewards, and other sources.

Purchase items with Tanium

As mentioned above, the main form of paid-for in-game currency is Tanium, which can only be acquired by buying it from the store. Tanium can be used on daily supply boxes and limited gift packs, which provide the most in terms of overall rewards.

Image via Perfect World

The purchasing rate of Tanium is:

$1 for 60 Tanium

$5 for 300 Tanium

$15 for 980 Tanium

$30 for 1,980 Tanium

$50 for 3,280 Tanium

$100 for 6,480 Tanium

Players who purchase Tanium at any of the above rates will also receive a number of Dark Crystals equal to the number of Tanium they purchased, but only the first time they purchase.