The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered countdown: Exact start time and release date

After a big year for The Last of Us fans in 2023 with the first season of the TV show, the hype for the franchise continues with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The first game of the series was originally released in 2013 before being remastered in The Last of Us Part 1 in 2022, while the sequel launched in 2020. Now, it’s time for Part 2 to get a remaster—giving you plenty of time to enjoy the action before the eventual second series of the hit TV show finally drops.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and want to know exactly how long it is until you can dive in, we’ve got you covered with our dedicated countdown below.

What is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered release date?

It’s nearly here. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be released on Jan. 19th, 2024, exclusively for PlayStation 5. As it stands, there is no news of a PC release date for the title.

An official release time for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has not been announced by developer Naughty Dog, but the expectation is that it will be a midnight release globally, which could mean players in New Zealand will be able to access the game first. That said, you will be able to preload The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered in advance of release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 6 : 1 7 : 3 0 : 3 9

If you want to keep track of an up-to-date countdown for the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, you can do so below. This countdown is currently set to midnight CT on Jan. 19th, 2024, but when more accurate details become available for launch, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Either way, the good news is the wait for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is almost over, and it won’t be long until you’re experiencing the thrilling adventure all over again.