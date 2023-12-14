Is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC?

The remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 has quickly become one of the most anticipated game releases of 2024, despite only being announced towards the end of the year in November 2023.

We know for sure the remake will be coming to PlayStation 5, seeing as Naughty Dog has a history of releasing PlayStation exclusives, including The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2. That said, many players are wondering if the remaster will also be making an appearance on the PC, so let’s dive into the topic in a little more detail.

Will The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered be coming to the PC?

The game is currently only coming to the PlayStation 5. Image via Naughty Dog.

At the time of writing, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered does not have a PC release date. It currently will only be released on the PlayStation 5 on Jan. 19, 2024.

I think there is a strong chance the game may very well be coming to the PC at some point, though if it does, I think it will be a little further down the line. The original The Last of Us Part 2 wasn’t released on PC, though the remaster of the first game—The Last of Us: Part 1—did come out on PC back in March 2023.

The PC version of The Last of Us: Part 1 was somewhat controversial upon release, as it was littered with bugs and glitches. There were Twitter threads and YouTube compilations of the funniest bugs and errors as far as the eye could see. Because of this, I think it is likely if Naughty Dog does choose to go down the PC route for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the company will take its time with it to ensure all the kinks are worked out to avoid the issues that plagued The Last of Us: Part 1 PC release.

I don’t think Naughty Dog put out the remaster of the first game knowing it wasn’t ready, but I do think the experience will have had an effect. Naughty Dog is likely going to be taking as much time as possible on the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

We will keep you updated on any new information we get on the possibility of a PC release for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.