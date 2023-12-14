When does The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered release?

When will you be able to return to the world of The Last of Us?

In November 2023, Naughty Dog revealed it will soon be releasing a brand-new version of The Last of Part 2—first released on June 19th, 2020— in 2024.

This new version of the sequel to the 2013 classic The Last of Us is more than just a regular update for the PS5 (which already exists), as it features new 4K upgrades to the visuals as well as new content, lost levels, and a roguelike survival mode.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at when exactly the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 will be coming out, as well as what new features you can expect to enjoy from this shiny new take on the infamous sequel.

When is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered coming out?

Ellie is back on January 19th in glorious high definition. Image via Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part 2 will be released on the PlayStation 5 on January 19th, 2024, three and a half years after the game first came out. This is a short amount of time between the original release and the remaster, especially considering a great deal of remastered games we see nowadays come many years after the original version.

However, the new generation of consoles came out just after The Last of Us Part 2 did—in November 2020—so it makes sense a completely upgraded version of the game has arrived so quickly; Naughty Dog was likely already planning on bringing out a next-gen console version as soon as it was first released in 2020.

What are the most noteworthy improvements in The Last of Us Part 2 remastered

If you’re thinking of playing the remastered sequel when it is released, you’ll probably want to know a little bit more about what to expect from it. I mentioned the visuals, new content, levels, and roguelike mode earlier, but let’s take a look at these in a little more detail.

Visuals and Technical Features

Oh boy, here come the Clicker nightmares again. Image via Naughty Dog.

As mentioned, the 1440p from the initial PS4 release has been upgraded to 4K. This includes a native 4K output in Fidelity Mode and Performance Mode. There is also an Unlocked Framerate option available for televisions that can support VRR.

Load times are speedier too and new accessibility features have been added, such as a Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations feature.

Roguelike Mode

It’s fine, I wasn’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway. Image via Naughty Dog.

The roguelike mode included in the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 is called “No Return” and is a brand-new survival mode where you have to fight off enemies as long as you can. You will experience a random series of encounters with different enemies and in different locations.

New Content and Gameplay

Guitar Free Play mode is a new addition to the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2. Image via Naughty Dog.

There are three new levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered with never-before-seen content, as well as tons of new developer commentary so fans can get a more in-depth look at how the game came to be. There are also new gameplay elements included in the remaster, such as the Guitar Free Play mode and the Speedrun mode.

There is no denying The Last of Us Part 2 had a somewhat controversial reception regarding the narrative when it came out, especially from the existing The Last of Us community, but if you have a PlayStation 5 and are a fan of the game, or you have yet to try it out but are interested, then start saving your cash because January is just around the corner.