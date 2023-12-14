How to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5

With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered set to celebrate the critically acclaimed sequel originally released years ago, it’s perhaps only right Naughty Dog is extending a special promo for its existing fans—an upgrade path from the original PlayStation 4 version.

Whether you’re like me (a fraud who hasn’t played the games but watched the HBO series), or someone who’s followed Ellie’s story for over a decade now, it’s clear Naughty Dog wants The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to have a little something for everyone. But, aside from simply making this new release enticing to wider audiences, it does appear it will also be accessible to a lot more players thanks to this incentive.

Here’s how you can secure an upgrade to the native PS5 remaster.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 upgrade price

New Game Plus part two, anyone? Image via Naughty Dog

All players who own the original PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 will be able to purchase an upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PS5 for $10. This promotion will only be available in the PlayStation Store starting at launch, when the game is released on Jan. 19, 2024.

Barring the event that you’re able to secure the $39.99 copy of The Last of Us Part 2 at a discounted price, going with this does ultimately equal the price of picking up The Last of Us Part II Remastered since it is listed at $49.99, but it’s nice to know existing owners won’t have to pay full price for the same story once again.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 digital upgrade, explained

If you own the digital version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4, it is as simple as logging in to your account and purchasing the upgrade in the PlayStation Store once the remaster is released in January. You should be able to install and play the game on PS5 from there on out with no hesitation.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 physical upgrade, explained

For those who own the physical disc copy of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4, you will need to have access to a PS5 console with a disc drive to be able to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. This is because entering the PS4 disc of The Last of Us Part 2 into your PS5 is necessary every time you want to download or play the digital version that’s provided in this upgrade promo. This also means you can’t sell the disc after you purchase the upgrade if you ever intend to play it again.