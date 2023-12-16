The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered download size and pre-load date seemingly revealed

Naughty Dog recently announced The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which will launch next month and include several new features. Now, important details such as its download size and pre-load date, that were previously unknown, have seemingly been revealed.

The details were reported via a post from the PlayStation Game Size X account, formerly Twitter, that has accurately reported several prior games’ sizes and pre-load dates. The post states that the game’s version 1.000.020 has a download size of 76.164 GB. This is notably smaller than the original PlayStation 4 release, which was 78.3 GB. It is also less than the last remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 Remastered, which has a download size of about 78.4 GB.

The X post also doesn’t note or account for any updates or a day-one patch. Additionally, it reports that The Last of Us Part 2 can be pre-loaded on Jan. 12 at midnight, a week before its launch date of Jan. 19.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered could be here sooner than we think. Image via Naughty Dog

The download size is especially surprising, as the upcoming game promises a significant amount of content, and as a PlayStation 5 AAA game, it’s noticeably lighter than expected. It’s worth noting that these details have yet to be confirmed by Naughty Dog, and since pre-loading won’t be available for a while, it might be some time before we know for sure.

Naughty Dog has stated that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will launch with several exciting features, including a host of graphical improvements, 4K output in fidelity mode, faster loading times, and full DuelSense controller support. It will also launch with new content, including the No Return roguelike survival mode, new previously unseen levels, and new playable characters, such as Dina, Tommy, Lev, and more.

While these details have yet to be officially confirmed, it’s nice to know we won’t need over 100 GB of free space to install The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.