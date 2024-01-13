The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is fast approaching, and now is the time to preload the game.

Get ready to revisit the Rat King, take a stab at the new No Return mode, and get to know Abby and Lev all over again. With a new Guitar mode, cosmetic items and challenges to unlock, and Joel to fawn over, it’s time to install the best game ever made all over again (yes, I’m a bit biased). Here’s how to preload The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Preload guide

Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only preload The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered if you have pre-ordered the game. This is only true for the digital version. There is no better moment to preload the game than now, as the opportunity to do so started Jan. 12 and lasts until release. You need 76.164 GB of space to preload TLoU Part 2 Remastered. This includes the base game and No Return mode.

Let’s get into how to preload The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. First, go to the PlayStation Store. Search for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and purchase the game if you haven’t already. Head over to your Library after pre-ordering the game. This is the last tab on the PlayStation home screen.

Scroll down and find The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Select the game and then hit Download. You need to choose all the files you wish to download. These are the base game and No Return mode. The files will download like any other PS5 game. You only need to wait for TLoU Part 2 Remastered’s release once the game finishes downloading.

In summary, follow these steps to preload The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: