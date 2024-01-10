The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Lost Levels, explained

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will not only enhance what the original did but will also add what the developers called Lost Levels to the game. These levels will give insight to players who wish to know more about the behind-the-scenes and the creative process behind the levels that had to be cut.

The remaster will include new content such as new outfits, a No Return mode, and the Lost Levels. There won’t be any major revelation in the Lost Levels or lore-changing information, it will be an opportunity for fans to know more about the product they already love.

What are Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

Fans will love this addition. Image by Naughty Dog

Lost Levels are cut content from the original game brought back still unfinished accompanied by developer commentary to complement the story. Developers will talk about the development process and give some insight into the reasons the scene was created and possibly why it didn’t make the final cut.

There will be three lost levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Sewers, Jackson Party, and Boar Hunt. They will be “sort of” playable, but won’t feel like the main campaign as you’ll hear the developers talking while you walk through the level and not everything will look and react as it would in the main campaign since they are in the pre-alfa stage.

The Jackson Party and Boar Hunt Lost Levels are easy to correlate to the main campaign. The trailer showcased a scene that has a setting similar to the one when Ellie dances with Dina so the Jasckson Party could happen before that moment, while Ellie’s diary mentions a boar hunt and how she couldn’t finish the kill.

What can you do in the Lost Levels?

This is probably from the Jackson Party Lost Level. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

You’ll be able to walk around and explore the levels while listening to several commentary recordings of director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey. The commentary will be related to the specific level and the creative process behind it.

Niel Druckkmann had already said in an interview with Troy Baker for the Relater podcast that a playable boar hunting scene had been cut late into development so this Lost Level will probably be the one with more interactive features.