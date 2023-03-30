The Last of Us Part One made its initial debut on Sept. 2, 2022. While PlayStation 5 years have been enjoying the title ever since, PC and Steam Deck users had to wait until March 28, 2023.
Most console-to-PC adaptations suffer from optimization issues, and it was also the case for TLOU Part One. Crashes and other errors often get fixed with follow-up patches, however, so PC players are likely to get more optimization patches in the following months after the game’s release.
In the meantime, one of the best ways to ensure that you have a smooth gaming experience in TLOU Part One will be by customizing your settings for the most balanced configurations.
Best The Last of Us Part One Display settings
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Cap: 60, or the native refresh rate of your monitor.
- Scaling Mode: Default
Best The Last of Us Part One Graphics settings
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Animation Quality: High
- Draw Distance: Low or Medium
- Avoid setting anything above Medium unless you have a high-end gaming PC.
- Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: Medium
- Character Level of Detail: High
- Environments Level of Detail: Medium or High
- Fans looking to boost their frames can consider setting this to Low.
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Medium
- Characters Texture Quality: High
- This setting can be reduced to boost frames.
- Environments Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Medium
- Ambient Shadows Quality: Half
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Low
- Directional Shadow Distance: Low
- Image Based Lighting: Off
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Low or Medium
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Low or Medium
- Bounced Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Off
- Contact Shadows Quality: Off
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Off
- Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off
- Screen Space Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
- Depth of Field: On
- Motion Blur Quality: Low or Off
- Bloom Resolution: Half Resolution
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
- Lens Flare: Default