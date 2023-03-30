Best The Last of Us Part One PC settings

60 frames per second or bust.

Image via Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part One made its initial debut on Sept. 2, 2022. While PlayStation 5 years have been enjoying the title ever since, PC and Steam Deck users had to wait until March 28, 2023.

Most console-to-PC adaptations suffer from optimization issues, and it was also the case for TLOU Part One. Crashes and other errors often get fixed with follow-up patches, however, so PC players are likely to get more optimization patches in the following months after the game’s release.

In the meantime, one of the best ways to ensure that you have a smooth gaming experience in TLOU Part One will be by customizing your settings for the most balanced configurations.

Best The Last of Us Part One Display settings

  • V-Sync: Off
  • Frame Rate Cap: 60, or the native refresh rate of your monitor.
  • Scaling Mode: Default

Best The Last of Us Part One Graphics settings

  • Graphics Preset: Custom
  • Animation Quality: High
  • Draw Distance: Low or Medium
    • Avoid setting anything above Medium unless you have a high-end gaming PC.
  • Dynamic Objects Level of Detail: Medium
  • Character Level of Detail: High
  • Environments Level of Detail: Medium or High
    • Fans looking to boost their frames can consider setting this to Low.
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Medium
  • Characters Texture Quality: High
    • This setting can be reduced to boost frames.
  • Environments Texture Quality: Medium
  • Visual Effects Texture Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
  • Texture Sampling Quality: Medium
  • Ambient Shadows Quality: Half
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: Low
  • Directional Shadow Distance: Low
  • Image Based Lighting: Off
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Low or Medium
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Low or Medium
  • Bounced Lighting: Off
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: Off
  • Contact Shadows Quality: Off
  • Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: Off
  • Real-Time Clouds Shadow Reflections: Off
  • Screen Space Subsurface Scattering: Off
  • Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Motion Blur Quality: Low or Off
  • Bloom Resolution: Half Resolution
  • Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
  • Lens Flare: Default