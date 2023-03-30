The Last of Us Part One made its initial debut on Sept. 2, 2022. While PlayStation 5 years have been enjoying the title ever since, PC and Steam Deck users had to wait until March 28, 2023.

Most console-to-PC adaptations suffer from optimization issues, and it was also the case for TLOU Part One. Crashes and other errors often get fixed with follow-up patches, however, so PC players are likely to get more optimization patches in the following months after the game’s release.

In the meantime, one of the best ways to ensure that you have a smooth gaming experience in TLOU Part One will be by customizing your settings for the most balanced configurations.

Best The Last of Us Part One Display settings

V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Cap: 60, or the native refresh rate of your monitor.

60, or the native refresh rate of your monitor. Scaling Mode: Default

Best The Last of Us Part One Graphics settings