When does The Sims 4 For Rent release?

The Sims 4 is about to change forever with the arrival of the For Rent expansion pack. Because of the sheer scale of this new addition, you’ll want to begin exploring it as soon as possible, which means you’ll need to know when For Rent releases.

This is by far one of the biggest releases The Sims 4 has seen to date, since the multi-unit system it includes will change everything about the game. If you’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Sims 4 For Rent pack, you certainly aren’t the only one, so here’s when it will be released for you to jump in and start exploring.

The Sims 4 For Rent release date

For Rent allows multiple households on the same lot for the very first time. Image via EA

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack launches on Dec. 7, 2023. Based on past pack releases, it is expected to go live at 12pm CT on this day, but the official launch time has not been confirmed just yet.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 5 : 0 7 : 3 0 : 1 2

The For Rent expansion pack features the official arrival of multi-unit lots so you can have about 100 households all on one lot if you choose to do so. Instead of just one household per lot, we’ll finally have the opportunity to create buildings capable of housing many households at once.

For Rent is the third and final expansion pack for The Sims 4 in 2023, and will likely be the last piece of new content of the year. But it promises to be a big addition with multi-unit lots, the vibrant new world of Tomarang, a property owner and tenant system, new social events, a bustling Night Market, tons of new create a sim and build/buy mode assets, and so much more, so it looks like a great way to end what has been an already packed year for The Sims.

The Sims 4 For Rent is an expansion pack, so it’ll cost you $39.99 to add it to your collection. It will probably go on sale sometime in the distant future as all packs have, but it will certainly be a while before it does.

If you decide to add For Rent to your collection between Dec. 7, 2023, and Jan. 18, 2024, you’ll be treated to some exclusive extra goodies including the Peak Freshness Fruit Basket, the Streeside Stars Shade, and the Quick Treats Grill. If you’re planning to purchase this pack no matter what, it’s worth grabbing it early on so you can claim some extra rewards.