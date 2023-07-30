‘Goatzilla Unlocked’: Hilariously huge farm animals are taking over The Sims 4

The newest expansion pack for The Sims 4 is here, and while some players have been spending the last week riding horses around the new world of Chestnut Ridge, others have their eyes set on slightly different priorities in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch. This time, the victims of one of the game’s classic cheats are not the newest DLC’s namesake, but rather other farm companions—the mini sheep and goats.

Players are bringing back an old cheat to create “Goatzillas” by continuously sizing up the poor goats and sheep until they’re bigger than not only the horses in the game, but also its houses, trees, and even its mountains.

The Sims players are somewhat known for their affinity towards cheats and mods since the game is single-player and mostly non-competitive, though both community and developer-created challenges arise every now and then. This particular size manipulation cheat doesn’t give players any real advantage in the game but is comical in nature.

This cheat has been around since the beginning of The Sims 4 and is a must-have mechanic for players who are used to building and decorating lots and buildings. It is actually a cheat meant for use on objects, which in The Sims 4 are distinctly different from living sims, pets, and horses. With this cheat, you can adjust the size of any object, making it as large as you’d like.

To size up your furry friends, go to build mode and select your animal of choice (chicken, mini sheep, or mini goat) and hold down Shift while tapping the right bracket key (]). This will size the animal up by one unit each time you press it. To size it back down, press the left bracket ([).

The original use for this cheat has been to resize plants and other furniture items so they fit better into your sims’ household. If you’re looking for some variety, using this cheat is a great way to spice up your house builds, specifically for decorative objects. The funny thing is, though, farm animals in The Sims 4 are actually also coded into the game as objects, which makes this cheat usable on them.

This was first discovered with the Cottage Living DLC released in 2021, and players had tons of fun sizing up their chickens to ridiculous sizes.

Though the horses are the main draw for the DLC, which features Native American influences in its design choices, many players who weren’t calling for horses have been enamored with the mini sheep and goats. Combined with the Knifty Knitting DLC, the sheep are a dream come true for players like me.

Yet some players have been disappointed that the sheep and goats are in fact “mini,” which in this case refers to the breed of sheep or goat itself since they never “grow up” or get bigger themselves in the game. Instead, if you want your sheep to get bigger, you can just try out this cheat.

