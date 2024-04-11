Is The Planet Crafter crossplay or cross-platform?

Crossplay and cross-platform are features that most players wonder about when it comes to new releases—and with The Planet Crafter, it is no different.

Fans of the board game Terraforming Mars feel right at home with the survival crafting title from Miju Games, the same studio that released Abracadabrew in 2020. Your goal is to transform an inhospitable planet into somewhere humans can live, and you do so by emulating certain conditions similar to Earth’s, including the amount of oxygen and the temperature. That requires you to gather materials and craft improvements, all while surviving the extreme conditions.

Available in Early Access since early 2022, the game finally launched in full on April 10, 2024, with the 1.0 Update. And fans who are just now getting into it might be wondering about a few key features—such as crossplay and cross-progression. Are there any possibilities in that area?

Does The Planet Crafter have crossplay or cross-platform play?

For now, The Planet Crafter has no crossplay or cross-platform play. But that has a simple explanation: it’s because the game is currently only available for Windows PCs, so there is really no other platform to play on. You can also stream it with GeForce Now.

There is support for online multiplayer, including a multiplayer co-op mode for up to 10 people, but all players only have one choice of platform for the time being.

Does The Planet Crafter support cross-platform progression?

For similar reasons, The Planet Crafter also does not support cross-platform progression.

Players need to wait until the team manages to expand to other platforms, if they ever do, for those possibilities to emerge. But considering that the developers are a tiny studio of six people, it might take a while.

