In The Planet Crafter, you need a lot of Power to make all your machines run. While Wind and Solar power might do the job during the first few hours, you eventually need something stronger. That’s where Uranium comes in.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter.

Where to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter

I was able to find a bunch of Uranium in containers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Uranium from several different sources in The Planet Crafter:

Inside blue Storage Containers (especially those on crashed ships)

(especially those on crashed ships) From asteroid showers

From the Uranium Cave

Now, I’m sure you want to head straight for the Uranium Cave, but hear me out: You don’t need it early in the game. I found more than enough Uranium from Storage Containers to build two Nuclear Reactors, and I advise you to do the same. Head for the Uranium Cave after you unlock the Mining Extractor, so you can have a constant supply of the stuff.

How to get to the Uranium Cave in The Planet Crafter

You want a burger with your giant fries? Screenshot by Dot Esports What’s that glowing inside that cave? Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to go Nuclear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Uranium Cave, head southeast from the pod you landed in, go between two cliffs, and pass the large, thin poles sticking from the ground (they look like giant French fries). There is also a crashed ship here, which has a few things you can salvage. Keep going southeast from the french fries rocks, and you will get to another narrow path that leads to another round zone that connects to the Uranium Cave. The coordinates are 584:36: – 706.

What can you do with Uranium in The Planet Crafter?

I’m sure these are eco-friendly, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’ve probably guessed, you can use Uranium to make a Nuclear Reactor in The Planet Crafter. A Nuclear Reactor is a great source of power. To make a single Nuclear Reactor, you need:

Three Super Alloy

Two Water Bottles

One Uranium Rod

You need nine Uranium pieces to make a Uranium Rod, which you can make at an Advanced Craft Station. I recommend getting a Nuclear Reactor as soon as you can because as you continue making more advanced machines, you’ll end up using more power, and Solar Panels just won’t be able to provide it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more