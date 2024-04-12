The Planet Crafter Uranium Cave with glowing Uranium chunks sticking out
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The Planet Crafter

How to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter

Who needs Solar when you’ve got Nuclear power?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 10:35 am

In The Planet Crafter, you need a lot of Power to make all your machines run. While Wind and Solar power might do the job during the first few hours, you eventually need something stronger. That’s where Uranium comes in.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter.

Where to get Uranium in The Planet Crafter

Uranium pieces inside a storage container in The Planet Crafter
I was able to find a bunch of Uranium in containers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Uranium from several different sources in The Planet Crafter:

  • Inside blue Storage Containers (especially those on crashed ships)
  • From asteroid showers
  • From the Uranium Cave

Now, I’m sure you want to head straight for the Uranium Cave, but hear me out: You don’t need it early in the game. I found more than enough Uranium from Storage Containers to build two Nuclear Reactors, and I advise you to do the same. Head for the Uranium Cave after you unlock the Mining Extractor, so you can have a constant supply of the stuff. 

How to get to the Uranium Cave in The Planet Crafter

To get to the Uranium Cave, head southeast from the pod you landed in, go between two cliffs, and pass the large, thin poles sticking from the ground (they look like giant French fries). There is also a crashed ship here, which has a few things you can salvage. Keep going southeast from the french fries rocks, and you will get to another narrow path that leads to another round zone that connects to the Uranium Cave. The coordinates are 584:36: – 706. 

What can you do with Uranium in The Planet Crafter?

Nuclear Reactors in The Planet Crafter
I’m sure these are eco-friendly, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’ve probably guessed, you can use Uranium to make a Nuclear Reactor in The Planet Crafter. A Nuclear Reactor is a great source of power. To make a single Nuclear Reactor, you need:

You need nine Uranium pieces to make a Uranium Rod, which you can make at an Advanced Craft Station. I recommend getting a Nuclear Reactor as soon as you can because as you continue making more advanced machines, you’ll end up using more power, and Solar Panels just won’t be able to provide it. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Super Alloy Cave in the Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to make Water in The Planet Crafter
player characters exploring a green scenery in an unknown planet
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to make Water in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to get ppt in The Planet Crafter
Screen showing the Terraformation level in The Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to get ppt in The Planet Crafter
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Super Alloy Cave in the Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
Where to find Super Alloy cave in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to make Water in The Planet Crafter
player characters exploring a green scenery in an unknown planet
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to make Water in The Planet Crafter
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to get ppt in The Planet Crafter
Screen showing the Terraformation level in The Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to get ppt in The Planet Crafter
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 12, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.