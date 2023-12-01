‘Best announcement’: Everyone’s favorite Flute Guy will return to The Game Awards next week

The Game Awards is just a week away and Geoff Keighley’s team has just made its biggest announcement yet. Along with TGA Orchestra, everyone’s favorite performer from last year “Flute Guy” will make his return to the stage on Dec. 7.

Flute Guy, better known in the music industry as legendary, multicultural woodwind musician Pedro Eustache, stole the show at The Game Awards 2022 during the orchestra’s big finale where they performed a key piece from each of the game’s nominated for Game of the Year. Specifically, his camera cuts and instrument switching during key moments in the woodwind-heavy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 segment had fans in-person and online cheering him on as he helped set the tone for each game being showcased. “SO EXCITED TO BE BACK!” Eustache said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The show is back, with key returning features. Image via The Game Awards

As a result, Eustache and Keighley leaned into the virality of his clips, with the musician making several appearances on TGA’s social media pages following the show, including a special Christmas shoutout. Now, the internet is hyped to see their favorite flute player return to the stage for another epic performance, going as far as equating this to Michael Jordan’s return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 and other iconic comeback moments—for the meme.

Some fans who aren’t as excited about the show, in general, have already labeled this the “best announcement of the show” a full week out from the broadcast, though most are just genuinely excited to see a passionate musician back on stage. “I loved this guy last year! So happy to hear he’ll be blessing us with his infectious awesome energy again,” Jeedify said.

For anyone unaware of Eustache’s other work, he has been a leading force in various woodwind roles throughout productions like Godzilla, Pirates of the Caribbean, and dozens of other projects. If you’re interested in listening to some of his music, including multiple original albums, his discography is featured on Spotify and most other music streaming platforms.

The Game Awards needed a win like this after multiple members of the show’s Future Class called Keighley and his production out in an open letter calling for a statement regarding support for “the protection of Palestinian human rights” in the ongoing show of Israel’s violence against Palestine. Others have also voiced that some form of time in the show should also be dedicated to the massive layoffs the games industry has faced over the last two years, but no statement from the TGA team has been made yet.