Members of Game Awards Future Class call for industry recognition of Palestinian genocide

The Game Awards has never been much for taking a firm stance, but members of its Future Class aren’t willing to stay silent. Members have written and signed an open letter calling for their message regarding Israel’s violence against Palestine to be read out during the show.

TGA Future Class members are using their position in the industry to call for change. As reported by Polygon, they’re requesting a statement be read out that calls for the industry to “work against its systematic dehumanization of people from South-West Asia and North Africa,” which is something I’ve written about recently. They’ve also requested the statement include support for “the protection of Palestinian human rights,” and “a long-term ceasefire before any more civilian lives are unjustly taken.” A decisive and bold position to take.

Arabs are people too. Image via Getty Images

The members who penned the letter wrote they were selected to be symbols of what the games industry may one day be, “a diverse, inclusive and caring workplace. A positive force in the world that can influence billions of people.” They add their sense of duty has driven them to speak out on the genocide Palestinians are facing at the hands of Israel. The letter directly accuses the games industry of participation in the culture that has allowed things to get this far, claiming it “systematically produces works that dehumanize and vilify Muslims, Arabs, and the many brown and black people living in the regions of South-West Asia and Northern Africa (SWANA).”

On Nov. 10, developer Meghna Jayanth claimed she was replaced by Troy Baker at The Golden Joysticks due to her refusal to back down from speaking up about Palestine. Considering Geoff Keighley, the organizer of The Game Awards, can’t even pick a side on what an indie game is, I doubt he’ll read or allow the Future Class members’ statement to be read, but I’m proud of the members for standing up for what they believe in.

If you’re a member of the games industry or games press you can sign the letter here.