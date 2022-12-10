Flute Guy saw all of your tweets from The Game Awards, and he loved them

The Game Awards 2022 was a good live event for gaming that showed a lot of exciting upcoming games, even if it did rush through a lot of the awards coverage. There were a number of great performances by the orchestra, with one man catching the eye of the entire viewing audience. This amazing performer, dubbed “Flute Guy” by Twitter, has been identified in less than 24 hours.

His name is Pedro Eustache, and he was immediately noticeable thanks to his enthusiastic gestures with the music he was performing. Many also noticed how he seemed to switch between flutes near instantly, with the camera often cutting back to him with another instrument entirely. Eustache posted a tweet earlier this afternoon, thanking everyone for their kind messages about him.

– #FluteGuy here: Thanks for your amazing response after @GameAwards. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!.

– Gracias por su bellísima respuesta GAME AWARDS. Bendiciones!

– Merci pour votre formidable réponse aux GAME AWARDS. Soyez benis

.#GameAwards #FluteGuy #PositiveLiving #GodBlessYou pic.twitter.com/La7WdSlcCk — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 9, 2022

While there were many other shenanigans throughout the night, this moment stood out as uniquely wholesome among the viewing audience. Eustache was clearly enjoying himself and playing his part flawlessly. He was so beloved by fans at home that Geoff Keighley announced that he already planned to book him for the Hollywood Bowl next June.

When not rocking out at The Game Awards, Eustache produces his own music and tours with various companies. He’s trained on a number of woodwind instruments, as clearly shown by his switching up flutes at TGA. This also isn’t his first interaction with working on popular media, having previously played music for major films like No Time to Die and Dune, among others.

It’s clear that he captured the hearts of many gamers last night and it’s already translated into at least one more job next summer. As one of the most positive moments of the night, let’s hope that players can look forward to seeing Eustache at the next few TGA events, at least.