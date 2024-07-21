Where to find the Humanity’s Scourge quest in The First Descendant

Whether it be unlocking your first Descendant or opening up endgame content, completing quests in The First Descendant is critical. There are plenty of goodies you’ll be able to get your hands on, plus the earlier quests actually teach you how the game’s many systems work.

One such quest is Humanity’s Scourge, an important mission that unlocks both Void Intercepts and your first Descendant. Here’s how to start Humanity’s Scourge in The First Descendant.

How do you start the Humanity’s Scourge quest in The First Descendant?

Head to Seneca to progress the main quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Humanity’s Scourge quest can be started from Seneca. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Humanity’s Scourge quest is part of The First Descendant‘s main quest line and can be started on Albion by talking to Seneca. Simply head to the center of Albion once you’ve progressed the main quest and speak to Seneca.

The Humanity’s Scourge quest cannot be started until you’ve completed enough of the main quest, so if Seneca isn’t offering you the quest, follow the pink mission marker and complete all prior main quests. After talking to Seneca, you’ll be directed to take on your first Void Intercept battle against the Grave Walker.

It’s not a tough battle at all, even if you play solo. Jumping in for matchmaking with others will make the Void Intercept even easier. Completing this quest for the first time will grant you the all-important Bunny Code, an essential piece for unlocking your first Descendant, Bunny.

The mission also introduces the concept of Void Intercepts in general, which will become more difficult as you progress through The First Descendant.

