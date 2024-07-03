What is Frame Generation in The First Descendant

Taking down the Vulgus in The First Descendant is no easy task, so you’ll need every bit of power from your PC through Frame Generation to give you that power to topple your enemies with ease.

Frame Generation is one of those neat hidden tricks in The First Descendant which you must try to get those extra frames in your game. Having buttery smooth visuals is imperative to playing the action title, as it drastically improves your game’s performance and lets you put the bad guys in their graves efficiently.

Here is everything you need to know about Frame Generation in The First Descendant.

How to use Frame Generation in The First Descendant

To enable Frame Generation in The First Descendant, go to the game’s menu, then click on options. Now, you should land on a graphics page with other settings. Go to Additional Options and choose Nvidia for the Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction options.

Now, you can select the performance mode under the DLSS option or choose Quality, depending on your needs. We’d recommend the Performance option, but if you want your game to look amazing, you can go for Quality to sacrifice a few frames for a better-looking game.

Now, you can just turn on the Frame Generation to get extra frames and make your game smoother. Remember that Frame Generation usually also produces weird performance issues with the extra frames. Hence, it depends on whether your PC can handle the extra frames without affecting your overall performance. If it makes the game feel choppy, you should turn it off immediately while using the DLSS in performance mode.

NVIDIA Reflex is another great feature that reduces latency, and it could combine well with Frame Generation to boost your performance and increase the response rate of your system to your inputs to make those razor-sharp decisions during heated battles—provided the game’s servers are cooperating, of course.

