Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The First Descendant cutscene of players talking to the guide.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

What is Frame Generation in The First Descendant

Unlock better performance!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 05:35 pm

Taking down the Vulgus in The First Descendant is no easy task, so you’ll need every bit of power from your PC through Frame Generation to give you that power to topple your enemies with ease.

Recommended Videos

Frame Generation is one of those neat hidden tricks in The First Descendant which you must try to get those extra frames in your game. Having buttery smooth visuals is imperative to playing the action title, as it drastically improves your game’s performance and lets you put the bad guys in their graves efficiently.

Here is everything you need to know about Frame Generation in The First Descendant.

How to use Frame Generation in The First Descendant

To enable Frame Generation in The First Descendant, go to the game’s menu, then click on options. Now, you should land on a graphics page with other settings. Go to Additional Options and choose Nvidia for the Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction options.

Now, you can select the performance mode under the DLSS option or choose Quality, depending on your needs. We’d recommend the Performance option, but if you want your game to look amazing, you can go for Quality to sacrifice a few frames for a better-looking game.

Now, you can just turn on the Frame Generation to get extra frames and make your game smoother. Remember that Frame Generation usually also produces weird performance issues with the extra frames. Hence, it depends on whether your PC can handle the extra frames without affecting your overall performance. If it makes the game feel choppy, you should turn it off immediately while using the DLSS in performance mode.

NVIDIA Reflex is another great feature that reduces latency, and it could combine well with Frame Generation to boost your performance and increase the response rate of your system to your inputs to make those razor-sharp decisions during heated battles—provided the game’s servers are cooperating, of course.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin