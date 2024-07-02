Best graphics settings to improve performance and FPS in The First Descendant

How well a game runs depends a lot on your PC’s hardware as well as how fast your internet connection is, especially when it comes to an online game like The First Descendant. If you don’t have optimal PC hardware, there are settings you can change in the game to improve the performance and consequentially the FPS.

Best The First Descendant settings for performance and FPS

FPS is important in shooting games. Image via Nexon Games

These settings will prioritize performance over graphic quality. There isn’t much you can customize in The First Descendant but you don’t really need to turn every graphic option to low to play this game properly.

Performance Settings Upscale Type Off (or NVIDIA DLSS if you have it) Upscale Mode (NVIDIA DLSS) Balanced Vsync Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Enable Boost Frame Rate Limiter Unlimited Advanced Settings Visibility Low Anti-aliasing Medium Post Processing Medium Shadows Low Global Illumination Low Reflections Low Textures Medium Effect Medium Vegetation Low Shader Quality Low Object Low Physics Medium Motion Blur Off

Best The First Descendant settings for graphics quality

Some settings affect graphics more than others. Image via Nexon Games

These settings are for those who want a better performance and better FPS, but don’t want to give up on the graphics as much.

Performance Settings Upscale Type Off (or NVIDIA DLSS if you have it) Upscale Mode (NVIDIA DLSS) Quality Vsync Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Off Frame Rate Limiter Unlimited Advanced Settings Visibility Medium Anti-aliasing High Post Processing Medium Shadows Medium Global Illumination Medium Reflections Low Textures High Effect High Vegetation Low Shader Quality High Object Medium Physics High Motion Blur Off





