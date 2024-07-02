Image Credit: Bethesda
Best graphics settings to improve performance and FPS in The First Descendant

A lower graphic quality, but better FPS.
Published: Jul 2, 2024 06:43 pm

How well a game runs depends a lot on your PC’s hardware as well as how fast your internet connection is, especially when it comes to an online game like The First Descendant. If you don’t have optimal PC hardware, there are settings you can change in the game to improve the performance and consequentially the FPS.

Best The First Descendant settings for performance and FPS

Bunny character running in front of explosion in The First Descendant.
FPS is important in shooting games. Image via Nexon Games

These settings will prioritize performance over graphic quality. There isn’t much you can customize in The First Descendant but you don’t really need to turn every graphic option to low to play this game properly.

Performance Settings
Upscale TypeOff (or NVIDIA DLSS if you have it)
Upscale Mode (NVIDIA DLSS)Balanced
VsyncOff
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyEnable Boost
Frame Rate LimiterUnlimited
Advanced Settings
VisibilityLow
Anti-aliasingMedium
Post ProcessingMedium
ShadowsLow
Global IlluminationLow
ReflectionsLow
TexturesMedium
EffectMedium
VegetationLow
Shader QualityLow
ObjectLow
PhysicsMedium
Motion BlurOff

Best The First Descendant settings for graphics quality

The First Descendant character aiming their weapon at a big enemy
Some settings affect graphics more than others. Image via Nexon Games

These settings are for those who want a better performance and better FPS, but don’t want to give up on the graphics as much.

Performance Settings
Upscale TypeOff (or NVIDIA DLSS if you have it)
Upscale Mode (NVIDIA DLSS)Quality
VsyncOff
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyOff
Frame Rate LimiterUnlimited
Advanced Settings
VisibilityMedium
Anti-aliasingHigh
Post ProcessingMedium
ShadowsMedium
Global IlluminationMedium
ReflectionsLow
TexturesHigh
EffectHigh
VegetationLow
Shader QualityHigh
ObjectMedium
PhysicsHigh
Motion BlurOff


