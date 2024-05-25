The First Descendant: How to play with friends

While you can play The First Descendant solo, it’s always more fun to play with friends. If you are having trouble figuring out how to play with a buddy, don’t worry because we’re here to help.

Here’s how to play The First Descendant with a friend.

How to play The First Descendant with a friend

Click on this little icon to show the friends on your platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play The First Descendant with a friend, open the Social window and select the little icon on the far left with a profile symbol inside a computer chip. This shows all your friends on the platform you are playing on. Click on any of the friends you want to play with and select the “Invite to Party” option.

Your friend needs to open the Social window to accept the invitation.

Where is the Social window in The First Descendant?

It’s hidden on the Map Screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Social window is hidden really well in The First Descendant. Press the map button (“M” on PC) to open your map screen and click on the “Social” category on the far right of the screen. Don’t worry, it took me forever to figure this out, too.

How to invite random players to the party in The First Descendant

Select the icon to invite players in your vicinity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve met someone you like in the game and want to add them to your friend list, you can do so from the Social window.

In the Social window, select the icon with the profile picture inside a computer chip that also has a little infinity symbol (it kind of looks like a game controller). This shows you a list of all Local Players in your vicinity. You can also use the Player Search option on the far right and manually type a player’s name.

Simply click on the person’s name and invite them to your party (you can also add them to add them to your Friends and Whisper Private messages to them).

