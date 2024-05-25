The starting Descendants in The First Descendant
Image via Nexon
Category:
The First Descendant

The First Descendant: How to play with friends

It’s hidden really well.
Aleksandar Perišić
  and 
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 25, 2024 09:25 am

While you can play The First Descendant solo, it’s always more fun to play with friends. If you are having trouble figuring out how to play with a buddy, don’t worry because we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to play The First Descendant with a friend.

How to play The First Descendant with a friend

The First descendant Social screen showing all friends
Click on this little icon to show the friends on your platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play The First Descendant with a friend, open the Social window and select the little icon on the far left with a profile symbol inside a computer chip. This shows all your friends on the platform you are playing on. Click on any of the friends you want to play with and select the “Invite to Party” option.

Your friend needs to open the Social window to accept the invitation. 

Where is the Social window in The First Descendant?

The Map Screen highlighting the Social window in The First Descendant
It’s hidden on the Map Screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Social window is hidden really well in The First Descendant. Press the map button (“M” on PC) to open your map screen and click on the “Social” category on the far right of the screen. Don’t worry, it took me forever to figure this out, too. 

How to invite random players to the party in The First Descendant

The First Descendant Social window showing the friends list
Select the icon to invite players in your vicinity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve met someone you like in the game and want to add them to your friend list, you can do so from the Social window. 

In the Social window, select the icon with the profile picture inside a computer chip that also has a little infinity symbol (it kind of looks like a game controller). This shows you a list of all Local Players in your vicinity. You can also use the Player Search option on the far right and manually type a player’s name. 

Simply click on the person’s name and invite them to your party (you can also add them to add them to your Friends and Whisper Private messages to them).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to rank up Mastery in The First Descendant
Descendant in the Prima Hands in The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to rank up Mastery in The First Descendant
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 25, 2024
Read Article How to exit dungeons in The First Descendant
Descendants move forward onto the battlefield.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to exit dungeons in The First Descendant
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 25, 2024
Read Article When will The First Descendant release?
The First Descendant player standing in the game near a door.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
When will The First Descendant release?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to rank up Mastery in The First Descendant
Descendant in the Prima Hands in The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to rank up Mastery in The First Descendant
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 25, 2024
Read Article How to exit dungeons in The First Descendant
Descendants move forward onto the battlefield.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to exit dungeons in The First Descendant
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 25, 2024
Read Article When will The First Descendant release?
The First Descendant player standing in the game near a door.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
When will The First Descendant release?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 25, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.