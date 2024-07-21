The First Descendant Descendant tier list (July 2024) – Best and worst characters, ranked

If you don’t want to waste any more time wondering who the best Descendant is to buy or grind for in The First Descendant, then look no further than our The First Descendant character tier list for the pre-season.
We’re detailing the pros and cons for each Descendant and ranking them from worst to best. Here’s our tier list for July 2024.
The First Descendant: Descendant tier list
There are currently 14 playable Descendants in The First Descendant. Lepic, Viessa, and Ajax make up the three default characters to choose from at the start of your journey. Remember that the beginning Descendants you brushed aside in favor of another aren’t automatically unlocked after making your selection. Instead, all Descendants (aside from the one you chose to play as) are purchasable via the Store (with Caliber), or crafted using their Research materials via Anais.
This list is ordered from worst to best, outlining the pros and cons per Descendant. This list looks at the default Descendants (not Ultimate character variants). We have ordered The First Descendant characters based on their survivability, damage output, usefulness for solo or team players (specified per character), and overall difficulty to master.
Here is our rundown of The First Descendant‘s character tier list.
C tier
Yujin
Pros
- Quickly heals teammates.
- Best as a pure support role in a team-based setting.
Cons
- Low damage output due to the support role being this Descendant’s main focus.
- Minimal ways to heal self.
- Weak for solo players as Yujin’s kit is only strong for the benefit of other players.
Blair
Pros
- Good for aggressive playstyles that enjoy close-range fighting.
- Dishes damage to multiple enemies within a one-meter radius of the Descendant.
Cons
- Deals ticking damage only at close range, meaning that you’re putting yourself in a risky position.
- Weak for solo players unless you have a powerful loadout to increase Blair’s survivability.
- Low mobility, heavily reliant on the Grappling Hook to reposition in a fight.
B tier
Jayber
Pros
- Fantastic for solo players as damage output is delivered by Descendant and turrets.
- Turrets dish out good damage that quickly takes the heat away from you.
Cons
- Low mobility.
- Slower gameplay than other Descendants.
- Slow turret placement.
Viessa
Pros
- Great mobility due to her smaller appearance.
- Projectile attacks, letting you easily reposition without taking damage.
Cons
- Low survivability.
- Most difficult to master out of the three beginner Descendants.
Sharen
Pros
- Boosts damage upon attacking while cloaked.
- Great mobility for quick attacks and stealthier plays that (when used correctly) increase her overall survivability on the field.
Cons
- If you don’t move around continuously and cloak in opportune moments, you will quickly be punished.
- Sharen is very susceptible to damage, making her one of the weakest Descendants on the list.
Ajax
Pros
- Excellent stun damage.
- Good mobility with his kit.
Cons
- Weakest tank in The First Descendant.
- Heavily reliant on Descendant Modules.
A tier
Enzo
Pros
- Continuous ammo support.
- Great pick for solo and team players where you can stay in the fight constantly without searching for ammunition mid-fight.
- Best supportive Descendant.
Cons
- Slower mobility than others, especially if you’re teaming with quick characters like Bunny, Gley, or Viessa.
Eseimo
Pros
- Great mobility.
- An array of explosives; landmines, semtex, and C4 help you deal with enemy variety with ease.
Cons
- Unlike Legic, Esiemo requires more thinking than others due to his explosive placements.
- His ultimate ability puts the Descendant in a particularly risky position if it doesn’t successfully kill the target(s).
Kyle
Pros
- His Ultimate deals great damage to multiple enemies within the landing area, while keeping them out of harm’s way while you are flying into the target(s).
- MP is saved through Kyle’s shield which generates energy for his abilities without using any stored MP.
- Good mobility.
Cons
- His shield makes him vulnerable to attacks from behind, putting him at risk in solo missions.
Gley
Pros
- Damage increase and enemy damage reduction based on her chosen mode (Normal or Frenzied).
- While she is the hardest Descendant to master, she has incredibly high damage output.
Cons
- Hard to master if you’re used to using shields.
- Low survivability if you rely on her Frenzied mode.
- Far harder to replenish health in a fight if you’re surrounded.
S tier
Freyna
Pros
- Deals continuous damage over time with her poison attacks.
- Great for both solo and team players.
Cons
- Bad pick for Void Intercept Battles unless the boss is particularly weak to poison.
- Low mobility, making her more susceptible to attacks.
Lepic
Pros
- Zarya-like ability that pulls enemies into a single spot, allowing yourself and others to dish a lot of damage in a tight area.
- Really easy abilities to use and master.
- Decent mobility when paired with the Grappling Hook.
Cons
- Slow activation for his ultimate ability.
- Requires more precision when placing his explosives.
- Mobility is strengthened with the Grappling Hook; otherwise, Lepic is quite vulnerable to damage if faced against a multitude of foes at once.
Valby
Pros
- Has great stun potential with her abilities, causing chaos across the battlefield.
- A fantastic team player, letting others capitalize off her elemental damage.
- High damage output.
Cons
- Weaker ultimate ability than others.
- Her smaller frame puts her at risk of attacks if you’re not moving around continuously to avoid incoming fire.
Bunny
Pros
- Somewhat invulnerable to attacks due to her speed-boosting ability that allows you to continuously move in a fight.
- Can stun multiple enemies at once without using ammunition.
- Has a multitude of abilities that are highly effective against single high-tiered enemies, bosses, and clusters of low-tiered enemies.
Cons
- Has to be used in a very specific way to fully utilize her kit.
- Bunny easily drains MP quickly, but offers high damage in return (so long as you use it correctly).
- Low survivability due to her smaller frame, so should be moving continuously to survive.
Published: Jul 20, 2024 07:52 pm