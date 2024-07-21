The First Descendant Descendant tier list (July 2024) – Best and worst characters, ranked

If you don’t want to waste any more time wondering who the best Descendant is to buy or grind for in The First Descendant, then look no further than our The First Descendant character tier list for the pre-season.

Recommended Videos

We’re detailing the pros and cons for each Descendant and ranking them from worst to best. Here’s our tier list for July 2024.

The First Descendant: Descendant tier list

Who are your eyes set on? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tiermaker.com

There are currently 14 playable Descendants in The First Descendant. Lepic, Viessa, and Ajax make up the three default characters to choose from at the start of your journey. Remember that the beginning Descendants you brushed aside in favor of another aren’t automatically unlocked after making your selection. Instead, all Descendants (aside from the one you chose to play as) are purchasable via the Store (with Caliber), or crafted using their Research materials via Anais.

This list is ordered from worst to best, outlining the pros and cons per Descendant. This list looks at the default Descendants (not Ultimate character variants). We have ordered The First Descendant characters based on their survivability, damage output, usefulness for solo or team players (specified per character), and overall difficulty to master.

Here is our rundown of The First Descendant‘s character tier list.

C tier

Yujin

The Moira of TFD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Quickly heals teammates.

Best as a pure support role in a team-based setting.

Cons

Low damage output due to the support role being this Descendant’s main focus.

Minimal ways to heal self.

Weak for solo players as Yujin’s kit is only strong for the benefit of other players.

Blair

A limited fiery blaze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Good for aggressive playstyles that enjoy close-range fighting.

Dishes damage to multiple enemies within a one-meter radius of the Descendant.

Cons

Deals ticking damage only at close range, meaning that you’re putting yourself in a risky position.

Weak for solo players unless you have a powerful loadout to increase Blair’s survivability.

Low mobility, heavily reliant on the Grappling Hook to reposition in a fight.

B tier

Jayber

Can you get your turrets down in time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Fantastic for solo players as damage output is delivered by Descendant and turrets.

Turrets dish out good damage that quickly takes the heat away from you.

Cons

Low mobility.

Slower gameplay than other Descendants.

Slow turret placement.

Viessa

The projectile scout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility due to her smaller appearance.

Projectile attacks, letting you easily reposition without taking damage.

Cons

Low survivability.

Most difficult to master out of the three beginner Descendants.

Sharen

Live by the cloak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Boosts damage upon attacking while cloaked.

Great mobility for quick attacks and stealthier plays that (when used correctly) increase her overall survivability on the field.

Cons

If you don’t move around continuously and cloak in opportune moments, you will quickly be punished.

Sharen is very susceptible to damage, making her one of the weakest Descendants on the list.

Ajax

The beginning tank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Excellent stun damage.

Good mobility with his kit.

Cons

Weakest tank in The First Descendant.

Heavily reliant on Descendant Modules.

A tier

Enzo

Infinite ammo guarantee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Continuous ammo support.

Great pick for solo and team players where you can stay in the fight constantly without searching for ammunition mid-fight.

Best supportive Descendant.

Cons

Slower mobility than others, especially if you’re teaming with quick characters like Bunny, Gley, or Viessa.

Eseimo

Bombs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility.

An array of explosives; landmines, semtex, and C4 help you deal with enemy variety with ease.

Cons

Unlike Legic, Esiemo requires more thinking than others due to his explosive placements.

His ultimate ability puts the Descendant in a particularly risky position if it doesn’t successfully kill the target(s).

Kyle

Reinhardt meets Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

His Ultimate deals great damage to multiple enemies within the landing area, while keeping them out of harm’s way while you are flying into the target(s).

MP is saved through Kyle’s shield which generates energy for his abilities without using any stored MP.

Good mobility.

Cons

His shield makes him vulnerable to attacks from behind, putting him at risk in solo missions.

Gley

Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Damage increase and enemy damage reduction based on her chosen mode (Normal or Frenzied).

While she is the hardest Descendant to master, she has incredibly high damage output.

Cons

Hard to master if you’re used to using shields.

Low survivability if you rely on her Frenzied mode.

Far harder to replenish health in a fight if you’re surrounded.

S tier

Freyna

Poisoning the competition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Deals continuous damage over time with her poison attacks.

Great for both solo and team players.

Cons

Bad pick for Void Intercept Battles unless the boss is particularly weak to poison.

Low mobility, making her more susceptible to attacks.

Lepic

An all-rounder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Zarya-like ability that pulls enemies into a single spot, allowing yourself and others to dish a lot of damage in a tight area.

Really easy abilities to use and master.

Decent mobility when paired with the Grappling Hook.

Cons

Slow activation for his ultimate ability.

Requires more precision when placing his explosives.

Mobility is strengthened with the Grappling Hook; otherwise, Lepic is quite vulnerable to damage if faced against a multitude of foes at once.

Valby

Drowning her enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Has great stun potential with her abilities, causing chaos across the battlefield.

A fantastic team player, letting others capitalize off her elemental damage.

High damage output.

Cons

Weaker ultimate ability than others.

Her smaller frame puts her at risk of attacks if you’re not moving around continuously to avoid incoming fire.

Bunny

Speed demon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Somewhat invulnerable to attacks due to her speed-boosting ability that allows you to continuously move in a fight.

Can stun multiple enemies at once without using ammunition.

Has a multitude of abilities that are highly effective against single high-tiered enemies, bosses, and clusters of low-tiered enemies.

Cons

Has to be used in a very specific way to fully utilize her kit.

Bunny easily drains MP quickly, but offers high damage in return (so long as you use it correctly).

Low survivability due to her smaller frame, so should be moving continuously to survive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy