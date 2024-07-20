The First Descendant – All acquired in-game skins and how to get them

The acquired in-game skins for The First Descendant are few and far between, but they give you something to grind for in TFD‘s battle pass.

With the end goal in sight for free cosmetic items in a game filled with microtransactions, each TFD season gives us a good reason to unlock its limited-time cosmetic items. Here’s how to unlock acquired in-game skins in The First Descendant.

All acquired in-game skins in The First Descendant

Switch up your Descendant’s look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Bonus Coins (which are lost after each season ends), bought Caliber and unlocked Supply Coins will remain on your account for future purchases and new seasons. As each season comes around, new items will be available as part of the Battle Pass, Bonus Shop, and Battle Supply Shop. Each hold their own inventory of cosmetic items and track your Season Level until 49 days pass.

Here are all Battle Pass skins to get in The First Descendant:

Cosmetic item Type Descendant Season Expiry Cost 44th Grenadier Body Skin Lepic Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins Neural Network Body Skin Ajax Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins 44th Grenadier Mask Head Skin Lepic Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins Neural Sharing Head Skin Ajax Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins Crow Body Skin Viessa Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins Layered Cut Head Skin Viessa Pre-Season Aug. 30 50 Supply Coins

The Battle Pass skins listed above are exclusive to the pre-season pass. Here, you have 49 days to complete Challenges, accumulate Supply Coins, and reach Season Level 50 to unlock these exclusive cosmetic items.

The First Descendant: Where to get acquired in-game skins

Open the main menu in-game to access the Battle Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select ‘Challenge’ and set objectives to focus on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find all free cosmetic items as part of the Battle Supply Shop in the Battle Pass tab on your menu. This menu is accessible at all times. All items in the Battle Supply Shop are locked behind Season Level 50. You must reach this first simply by completing Weekly Challenges. You have 49 days per season to complete the challenges set to you. It is best to play The First Descendant weekly; complete Challenges at the same time as Main Missions to reach the required level for Battle Supply Shop items.

Each skin costs 50 Supply Coins. These are accumulated while gaining experience points through Weekly Challenges. While these exclusive skins aren’t entirely “free” for casual players looking to ignore microtransactions, grinding the Weekly Challenges via the standard battle pass will eventually reward you with free cosmetic items, so long as you stay on top of the Weekly Challenges.

