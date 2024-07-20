Image Credit: Bethesda
Bunny and Lepic looking around in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

The First Descendant – All acquired in-game skins and how to get them

Show off just how hard you worked.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Published: Jul 20, 2024 07:15 am

The acquired in-game skins for The First Descendant are few and far between, but they give you something to grind for in TFD‘s battle pass.

With the end goal in sight for free cosmetic items in a game filled with microtransactions, each TFD season gives us a good reason to unlock its limited-time cosmetic items. Here’s how to unlock acquired in-game skins in The First Descendant.

All acquired in-game skins in The First Descendant

Viessa Layered Cut cosmetic item in Battle Supply Pass preseason
Switch up your Descendant’s look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Bonus Coins (which are lost after each season ends), bought Caliber and unlocked Supply Coins will remain on your account for future purchases and new seasons. As each season comes around, new items will be available as part of the Battle Pass, Bonus Shop, and Battle Supply Shop. Each hold their own inventory of cosmetic items and track your Season Level until 49 days pass.

Here are all Battle Pass skins to get in The First Descendant:

Cosmetic itemTypeDescendantSeasonExpiryCost
44th GrenadierBody SkinLepicPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins
Neural NetworkBody SkinAjaxPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins
44th Grenadier MaskHead SkinLepicPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins
Neural SharingHead SkinAjaxPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins
CrowBody SkinViessaPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins
Layered CutHead SkinViessaPre-SeasonAug. 3050 Supply Coins

The Battle Pass skins listed above are exclusive to the pre-season pass. Here, you have 49 days to complete Challenges, accumulate Supply Coins, and reach Season Level 50 to unlock these exclusive cosmetic items.

The First Descendant: Where to get acquired in-game skins

You can find all free cosmetic items as part of the Battle Supply Shop in the Battle Pass tab on your menu. This menu is accessible at all times. All items in the Battle Supply Shop are locked behind Season Level 50. You must reach this first simply by completing Weekly Challenges. You have 49 days per season to complete the challenges set to you. It is best to play The First Descendant weekly; complete Challenges at the same time as Main Missions to reach the required level for Battle Supply Shop items.

Each skin costs 50 Supply Coins. These are accumulated while gaining experience points through Weekly Challenges. While these exclusive skins aren’t entirely “free” for casual players looking to ignore microtransactions, grinding the Weekly Challenges via the standard battle pass will eventually reward you with free cosmetic items, so long as you stay on top of the Weekly Challenges.

