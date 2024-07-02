How to get to Grand Square in Kingston in The First Descendant

Kingston is the first area you fight in The First Descendant after finishing the tutorial. Despite its small size, the devs lock a large chunk of it behind the game’s progression system.

The biggest part is the Grand Square, which is walled-off until players meet certain criteria to unlock it. If you try to head there early, you’ll be told you can’t enter until you become a better player, which is a cheeky way to tell you you’re going the wrong way.

How to gain access to Grand Square in Kingston in The First Descendant

Cut-off land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grand Square area in Kingston in The First Descendant is locked behind the main story, so you must proceed through the main quests to unlock it.

After defeating the Magistar Lair raid either by yourself, with friends, or by randoms and snagging yourself the Bunny Spiral Catalyst along with it, the Grand Square should open as part of the story and give you access to the area along with the missions and secondary raid behind it.

The Grand Square Area has three additional story quests you must participate in that lead to a final raid in Kingston. The raid in this area is arguably the hardest fight you have faced so far, and I would advise taking on with randomers if you can’t find a group of friends to help you out.

The three quests are simple as well, mainly asking you to defend an area or wipe out nearby enemies, and it should take you a few minutes each to finish them.

