How to get Bunny Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has a stacked roster of Descendants to play, but unlocking them takes time and specific materials, so where exactly do you get the Bunny Spiral Catalyst? We’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

An early The First Descendant quest tasks you to obtain a handful of crafting materials for Bunny, including the Bunny Spiral Catalyst. But it’s not entirely clear how, and the long list of materials can be daunting.

If you’re stuck on where to find the Bunny Spiral Catalyst, we’ve got all the details you need.

Where to find Bunny Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant

Complete your tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bunny Spiral Catalyst is a guaranteed reward for completing the Vulgus Data Transmitter main story quest in Kingston. To reach this area, progress through The First Descendant main quests and complete the tasks presented to you, which opens up the required area.

Once the Grand Square area is open, fast-travel to the Grand Square Outpost and head directly north to the point shown on the map above. If you’re tracking the main quest, you get automatically directed to this point.

Interact with the beacon to start the mission, then defend the two points marked on the map. First, head to Point A, interact to start the zone defense, then defeat the waves of enemies—make sure you remain in the zone—otherwise, the progress will pause.

After completing the first point, head to Point B and repeat the process. Tougher enemies spawn here, so move out of the zone if you need to heal or reload, then push back into the zone when you’re ready to fight.

Once you have completed both zones, you receive your mission rewards—including a 100 percent chance to obtain the Bunny Spiral Catalyst and other materials like Reactors and Enhancements.

If you repeat the mission, the chances of a Bunny Spiral Catalyst get reduced to just 20 percent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy