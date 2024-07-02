How to fix ‘Game Login Failed’ error in The First Descendant

The First Descendant features various adventures, but you must successfully log into the game before you can get your hands on any content. One such error, “Game Login Failed,” could prevent you from getting into the live servers, but it’s nothing serious.

The “Game Login Failed” in The First Descendant is one of the more common errors in the game, as it has appeared for many players since its beta stage. This error causes players to get stuck in a loading state for a long time before eventually kicking them out.

What causes the ‘Game Login Failed’ error in The First Descendant?

The “Game Login Failed” error in The First Descendant appears when players can’t connect to the game’s servers since it’s caused by server outages or maintenance.

In most cases, the “Game Login Failed” error is related to the game’s servers. However, it can also appear when your local network has connection problems.

How do you fix the ‘Game Login Failed’ error in The First Descendant?

The fastest way to fix the “Game Login Failed” error in The First Descendant is by restarting the game alongside your router/modem. This method allows you to troubleshoot two bases at the same time.

As a rule of thumb, you should first check The First Descendant’s server status. If the servers are down, you’ll have to wait for them to come back online. When the servers are working again, the “Game Login Failed” error fixes itself and disappears.

If the servers are online and you still get the “Game Login Failed” error in The First Descendant, you can try the following alternative solutions.

Change your DNS address: Your ISP’s default DNS may be slow or experiencing problems. Switching to a different DNS (like Google’s 8.8.8.8 or Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1) might bypass local DNS problems and establish a more stable connection to the game servers.

Your ISP’s default DNS may be slow or experiencing problems. Switching to a different DNS (like Google’s 8.8.8.8 or Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1) might bypass local DNS problems and establish a more stable connection to the game servers. Switch to a cabled connection: Wi-Fi is prone to interference from other devices and physical obstacles, which can lead to packet loss or increased latency. A direct Ethernet connection typically provides a more consistent and reliable connection, potentially resolving login problems caused by network instability.

Wi-Fi is prone to interference from other devices and physical obstacles, which can lead to packet loss or increased latency. A direct Ethernet connection typically provides a more consistent and reliable connection, potentially resolving login problems caused by network instability. Try logging into the game with a new connection, such as your mobile data: Using a different network, such as mobile data, helps isolate whether the problem is with your home network or the game servers.

Using a different network, such as mobile data, helps isolate whether the problem is with your home network or the game servers. Call your ISP to ask about any anomalies or local outages: Your ISP can reset your connection remotely or provide information about expected resolution times for known problems.

Considering crashing errors and black screen errors in The First Descendant have affected many players, it looks like the game could benefit from an optimization patch in the near future.

