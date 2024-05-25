Sometimes, words aren’t enough to express how we feel in The First Descendant. Sometimes, we have to break out the conga drums and let our actions speak for themselves while random passersby stare at us. If you also feel the same way, you’re in the right place.

Twist your ring and put on a show: Here’s how to emote in The First Descendant.

How to use emotes in The First Descendant

The emote Ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use emotes in The First Descendant, you need to press the Ring button (the “L” key by default) to bring out the Emote Ring. From there, simply select the emote you want to use, and your character will perform it.

Nothing like a bit of conga drums to lighten the mood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you can perform a conga serenade for your friends. But that’s only just the beginning.

How to equip new emotes to the Ring in The First Descendant

The First Descendant Customize Category letting you do exactly what the name suggests. Screenshot by Dot Esports Equip your new emotes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip new emotes to the Ring, open your Equipment screen (the “I” key by default) and select the Customize category. From there, select the Emotes option (the bottom right one). This takes you to a screen with your emote Ring. Now, you can equip and unequip any emote of your choosing.

How to rebind the emote key in The First Descendant

The Emote menu is actually the Ring menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to rebind the emote key (and you probably should because it’s too far on the keyboard), press the Esc key to open the Game Menu and select Options. From there, select Keyboard & Mouse (it’s the third option from the left). Scroll down through the keys until you find “Ring Menu.” No, I don’t get it either. Why couldn’t they have just called it the “Emote” button?

Press and hold the “R” key on while the Ring Menu button is selected to change it to a different key. I recommend “T,” “Y,” or one of the number keys.

