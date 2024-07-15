Can you reset (respec) your character’s level in The First Descendant?

If you’ve been playing The First Descendant for a while, you likely know one of the endgame goals is to have all your Descendants, Weapons, and Modules maxed out. So, what about leveling all your Descendants up again?

Here’s everything you need to know about resetting your character’s level in The First Descendand.

Can you reset your character’s level in The First Descendant?

No, you cannot reset your character’s level in The First Descendant, but you can Prestige. Just like similar games, like Warframe, The First Descendant gives you a pretty big checklist of everything you can level up in the game. Even if you finish leveling up everything the game offers, there are reasons why you’d want Prestige your Descendants and level them all over again.

Should you reset your character’s level in The First Descendant?

Yes, you should Prestige in The First Descendant. Once you reach the max level with a Descendant, you can use an item to roll back your Descendant to level one. By doing this, you can re-experience leveling up your character again and gain an additional Module Socket type. You can do this as many times as you want as long as you have neutral Socket types for your Descendants.

How to reset your character’s level in The First Descendant

You can reset your character’s level (Prestige) and gain a new Module Socket type in The First Descendant by using an item called the Crystallization Catalyst.

You can research a single Crystallization Catalyst using the following materials:

Eight Murky Energy Residue

28 Macromolecule Biogel

Eight Mixed Energy Residue

Eighteen Advanced Neural Circuit

One Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint

Some of these items have very random drop rates, so you may want to turn farming them into a daily habit so you always have one Crystallization Catalyst cooking in the Research center..

