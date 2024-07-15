Image Credit: Bethesda
the first descendant player shooting at enemy
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

Can you reset (respec) your character’s level in The First Descendant?

What’s better than maxing out your character? Maxing it out again!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:19 am

If you’ve been playing The First Descendant for a while, you likely know one of the endgame goals is to have all your Descendants, Weapons, and Modules maxed out. So, what about leveling all your Descendants up again?

Here’s everything you need to know about resetting your character’s level in The First Descendand.

Can you reset your character’s level in The First Descendant?

Descendant in the Prima Hands in The First Descendant
Time to level up our Descendants again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you cannot reset your character’s level in The First Descendant, but you can Prestige. Just like similar games, like Warframe, The First Descendant gives you a pretty big checklist of everything you can level up in the game. Even if you finish leveling up everything the game offers, there are reasons why you’d want Prestige your Descendants and level them all over again.

Should you reset your character’s level in The First Descendant?

Yes, you should Prestige in The First Descendant. Once you reach the max level with a Descendant, you can use an item to roll back your Descendant to level one. By doing this, you can re-experience leveling up your character again and gain an additional Module Socket type. You can do this as many times as you want as long as you have neutral Socket types for your Descendants.

How to reset your character’s level in The First Descendant

Crystallization Catalyst at Anais in The First Descendant
Can be quite tricky to farm

You can reset your character’s level (Prestige) and gain a new Module Socket type in The First Descendant by using an item called the Crystallization Catalyst

You can research a single Crystallization Catalyst using the following materials:

  • Eight Murky Energy Residue
  •  28 Macromolecule Biogel
  • Eight Mixed Energy Residue
  • Eighteen Advanced Neural Circuit
  • One Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint

Some of these items have very random drop rates, so you may want to turn farming them into a daily habit so you always have one Crystallization Catalyst cooking in the Research center.. 

Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.