Caliber is the premium currency in The First Descendant. During the Final Technical Test, everyone gets a set amount after completing certain objectives, which can be used to buy the battle pass alongside various premium cosmetics and boosters. But can we get more than that?
Here’s everything we know about how to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test.
Is there a way to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?
Unfortunately, there’s no way to get more Caliber during the Final Technical Test of The First Descendant. Other than the set amount you get for clearing Kingsway and the first Intercept Mission, you can’t get any more.
This is because, first and foremost, this is only a Technical Test meant to test out the game before the release and to give a glimpse of what the Battle Pass will look like. Since this is only a two-day test, after which all the progress will get wiped, it wouldn’t be fair to make players buy more premium currency.
In short, while you do get a bunch of premium currency to buy lots of things during the test, you can’t get more.
How much Caliber can I get in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?
In total, you can get up to 12,350 Caliber. Here are all the activities that reward Caliber during the Final Technical Test:
|Requirement
|Caliber reward
|Log into the game
|650
|Complete the Mission ‘Last Emergency Communicator’
|1,200
|Complete mission ‘The Magister Lab’
|2,200
|Complete mission ‘Vulgus Data Transmitter’
|3,300
|Defeat the GraveWalker during the Intercept Mission
|5,000
Don’t forget to claim your rewards via the mailbox.
While there is a category in the Store meant for buying more Caliber, it’s completely empty. You just have to be patient and wait for the game’s full release, where you get to buy and keep more Caliber. Until then, 12,350 is more than enough to buy the Premium Battle pass, some XP boosting packs, and plenty of cosmetics. Have fun out there, Descendants.