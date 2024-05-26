Caliber is the premium currency in The First Descendant. During the Final Technical Test, everyone gets a set amount after completing certain objectives, which can be used to buy the battle pass alongside various premium cosmetics and boosters. But can we get more than that?

Here’s everything we know about how to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test.

Is there a way to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?

You can still buy most of this stuff with the Caliber you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get more Caliber during the Final Technical Test of The First Descendant. Other than the set amount you get for clearing Kingsway and the first Intercept Mission, you can’t get any more.

This is because, first and foremost, this is only a Technical Test meant to test out the game before the release and to give a glimpse of what the Battle Pass will look like. Since this is only a two-day test, after which all the progress will get wiped, it wouldn’t be fair to make players buy more premium currency.

In short, while you do get a bunch of premium currency to buy lots of things during the test, you can’t get more.

How much Caliber can I get in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?

Don’t forget to claim your Caliber via the Mailbox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, you can get up to 12,350 Caliber. Here are all the activities that reward Caliber during the Final Technical Test:

Requirement Caliber reward Log into the game 650 Complete the Mission ‘Last Emergency Communicator’ 1,200 Complete mission ‘The Magister Lab’ 2,200 Complete mission ‘Vulgus Data Transmitter’ 3,300 Defeat the GraveWalker during the Intercept Mission 5,000

The Caliber Store is empty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t forget to claim your rewards via the mailbox.

While there is a category in the Store meant for buying more Caliber, it’s completely empty. You just have to be patient and wait for the game’s full release, where you get to buy and keep more Caliber. Until then, 12,350 is more than enough to buy the Premium Battle pass, some XP boosting packs, and plenty of cosmetics. Have fun out there, Descendants.

