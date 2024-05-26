character in the first descendant
Image via NEXON
Category:
The First Descendant

Can you get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?

We can’t buy everything with the amount we have.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 26, 2024 08:07 am

Caliber is the premium currency in The First Descendant. During the Final Technical Test, everyone gets a set amount after completing certain objectives, which can be used to buy the battle pass alongside various premium cosmetics and boosters. But can we get more than that?

Here’s everything we know about how to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test.

Is there a way to get more Caliber in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?

The First Descendant Premium store showing various premium costumes
You can still buy most of this stuff with the Caliber you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get more Caliber during the Final Technical Test of The First Descendant. Other than the set amount you get for clearing Kingsway and the first Intercept Mission, you can’t get any more.

This is because, first and foremost, this is only a Technical Test meant to test out the game before the release and to give a glimpse of what the Battle Pass will look like. Since this is only a two-day test, after which all the progress will get wiped, it wouldn’t be fair to make players buy more premium currency. 

In short, while you do get a bunch of premium currency to buy lots of things during the test, you can’t get more.

How much Caliber can I get in The First Descendant Final Technical Test?

The First Descendant Mailbox showing Caliber rewards
Don’t forget to claim your Caliber via the Mailbox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, you can get up to 12,350 Caliber. Here are all the activities that reward Caliber during the Final Technical Test:

RequirementCaliber reward
Log into the game650
Complete the Mission ‘Last Emergency Communicator’1,200
Complete mission ‘The Magister Lab’2,200
Complete mission ‘Vulgus Data Transmitter’3,300
Defeat the GraveWalker during the Intercept Mission5,000
The First Descendant empty Caliber store
The Caliber Store is empty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t forget to claim your rewards via the mailbox. 

While there is a category in the Store meant for buying more Caliber, it’s completely empty. You just have to be patient and wait for the game’s full release, where you get to buy and keep more Caliber. Until then, 12,350 is more than enough to buy the Premium Battle pass, some XP boosting packs, and plenty of cosmetics. Have fun out there, Descendants.

related content
Read Article When does The First Descendant Final Technical Test end?
the first descendant cutscene
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
When does The First Descendant Final Technical Test end?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 26, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Paint in The First Descendant
The First Descendant character in an open hangar
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to get and use Paint in The First Descendant
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 25, 2024
Read Article How to emote in The First Descendant
A character in The First Descendant is waveing
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
How to emote in The First Descendant
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 25, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.