Image Credit: Bethesda
Fortress landscape in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The First Descendant

Big win for The First Descendant as players praise latest patch as ‘godsend’

This is a game-changer.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 02:40 am

The First Descendant’s latest hotfix reduced the cooldown timer for Volgus Strategic Outposts from five minutes to one minute, and players are pleased with the change.

On July 24, The First Descendant received its 1.0.4 Hotfix, which changed and rebalanced a few things in the game. The hotfix also gave us more information about the upcoming Descendants and the new weekly challenges.

While hotfixes don’t usually cause a reaction among dedicated players, this one did, and thankfully, it was very positive. In the second line of the “Content Improvements” in the patch notes, it reads, “Cooldown for ” Vulgus Strategic Outpost” has been reduced from 5 minutes to 1 minute.” Players praised this decision after the dev shared the patch notes on Reddit.

“The outpost timer cd reduction to 1min is a godsend. Will be a lot less painful not having to region hop.” the top comment read.

Valby standing in The First Descendant
Farming for Descendant parts is going to get a lot easier. Image via Nexon

Vulgus Strategic Outposts are small missions in The First Descendant where players must destroy three to four reactors and kill the boss that spawns. These missions usually don’t last longer than a minute (sometimes not even 20 seconds), and players replay them repeatedly for a chance to win rare materials. Until the hotfix, players couldn’t do much but stand and wait for the timer to run out between runs. With the cooldown timer reduced to only one minute, players can do more runs without waiting.

We, too, have experienced this problem while farming for Valby’s crafting materials, and we are keen to return to the grind.

Judging by the latest hotfixes, the First Descendant developer seems to be listening to player feedback, at least for the time being. We look forward to more positive changes to the game as we progress through the content and unlock more Descendants.

Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.