All missions in The First Descendant, listed

With so many different missions to sink your teeth into (and some far simpler than others), time sure flies by in the grind for new Descendants and weapons—all in the name of achieving your final form in The First Descendant.
Here are all missions and their objectives in The First Descendant.
All missions in The First Descendant
The majority of Main Mission are replayable, bar any conversations you had on Albion and at outposts. Main Missions swap to Normal or Hard Missions (depending on your chosen difficulty), and remain visible inside their original region. These swap from a gold or purple color to blue, indicating their mission type and priority level. Outside of this, Battlefield Missions are typically part and parcel of the main story missions, while Void and Zone Recon Missions are optional and can include an limited-time window.
The only missions we’ve not to list below are the exclusive storylines for all 14 Descendants. You cannot access these until you’ve actually unlocked the Descendant corresponding to their unique mission. For example, Bunny’s mission is called “What kind of records are these?” and is unlocked once you make Bunny a playable Descendant (by accumulating her crafting materials or purchasing her via the Store).
Our list below is in chronological order, with all Normal/ Hard Missions available to revisit as often as you’d like as you play through The First Descendant‘s story.
This article is a work in progress and will be updated as we play through the main story.
The First Descendant: All Albion missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Guide’s Call
|–
|Listen to the Guide’s voice
|New Hope
|–
|Talk to Guide
|Strategic Decisions
|–
|Talk to Alpha
The First Descendant: All Kingston missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|To Kingston
|–
|Go to Kingston Outpost
|The Situation in Kingston
|–
|Talk to Marcus
|Kingston under Attack
|Fields Communications Center
|Attempt emergency contact at the Center
|Base Stabilization
|Fields Communications Center
|Secure the Urban District
|Secure the emergency communication system
|Kingston Communications Radar
|Reactivate the Kingston Communications Repeater
|Activate the emergency communicator
|Kingston Communications Radar
|Relay the situation in Kingston using the emergency communicator
|Suspicion
|–
|Talk to Bunny
|Attack Captured Bases
|Vulgus Occupied Building
Vulgus Field Generators
|Clear the Occupied Building
Destroy the Generators
|Operation Authorized
|–
|Receive briefing from Nell
|Leads for the Future
|Magister Lab
|Investigate the Ancestors’ facility
|
|Conflicting Opinions
|–
|Talk to Alpha
|Differences in Opinion
|–
|Talk to Alpha
|Tracking the Vulgus Command Center
|Kingston Surveillance Radar
Suspicious Battery Pack
Vulgus Data Transmitter
|Defend the Surveillance Radar
Investigate the Battery Pack
Hack the Transmitter
|Target spotted
|Talk to Seneca
|Trade places with Bunny
|Attack the Command Center
|Slumber Valley
|Attack the Vulgus Command Center
|Information left by the Ancestors
|–
|Talk to Guide
|Humanity’s Scourge
|–
|Talk to Seneca
|Intercept Battle: Grave Walker
|Grave Walker Intercept Battle (Lvl. 10)
|Defeat Grave Walker
|Calling of the Descendant
|–
|Talk to Seneca
|Ironheart Excavation Site
|–
|Talk to Alpha
|Formal Descendant Training
|–
|Talk to the Descendant Instructor
|Formal Descendant Training – Performance Evaluation
|–
|Enhance one Module with Silion
|Complete Formal Descendant Training
|–
|Talk to the Descendant Instructor
The First Descendant: Sterile Land missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Colon Joint Operation
|–
|Talk to Sharen
|The Unlikely Individual
|–
|Talk to Jeremy
|Diversionary Operation for Infiltration
|External Reactor
Patrol Route
Deception Transmitter
Anticipated Ambush Point
|Eliminate the Vulgus Ambush Unit
Collect Legion of Immortality samples
Transmit fake communications
Neutralize the power plant
The First Descendant: Vespers missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
The First Descendant: All Echo Swamp missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
The First Descendant: All Agna Desert missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
The First Descendant: All White-night Gulch missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
The First Descendant: All Hagios missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
The First Descendant: All Fortress missions
|Main Questline
|Normal or Hard Missions
|Objective(s)
|Being researched…
|–
|–
Published: Jul 21, 2024 08:11 pm