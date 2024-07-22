Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Close up of Lepic with sun beaming onto his face in The First Descendant opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

All missions in The First Descendant, listed

Revisit the main missions as many times as you'd like.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 08:11 pm

With so many different missions to sink your teeth into (and some far simpler than others), time sure flies by in the grind for new Descendants and weapons—all in the name of achieving your final form in The First Descendant.

Here are all missions and their objectives in The First Descendant.

All missions in The First Descendant

The majority of Main Mission are replayable, bar any conversations you had on Albion and at outposts. Main Missions swap to Normal or Hard Missions (depending on your chosen difficulty), and remain visible inside their original region. These swap from a gold or purple color to blue, indicating their mission type and priority level. Outside of this, Battlefield Missions are typically part and parcel of the main story missions, while Void and Zone Recon Missions are optional and can include an limited-time window.

The only missions we’ve not to list below are the exclusive storylines for all 14 Descendants. You cannot access these until you’ve actually unlocked the Descendant corresponding to their unique mission. For example, Bunny’s mission is called “What kind of records are these?” and is unlocked once you make Bunny a playable Descendant (by accumulating her crafting materials or purchasing her via the Store).

Our list below is in chronological order, with all Normal/ Hard Missions available to revisit as often as you’d like as you play through The First Descendant‘s story.

This article is a work in progress and will be updated as we play through the main story.

The First Descendant: All Albion missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Guide’s CallListen to the Guide’s voice
New HopeTalk to Guide
Strategic DecisionsTalk to Alpha

The First Descendant: All Kingston missions

Kingston establishing shot in The First Descendant
Where the grind begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
To KingstonGo to Kingston Outpost
The Situation in KingstonTalk to Marcus
Kingston under AttackFields Communications CenterAttempt emergency contact at the Center
Base StabilizationFields Communications CenterSecure the Urban District
Secure the emergency communication systemKingston Communications RadarReactivate the Kingston Communications Repeater
Activate the emergency communicatorKingston Communications RadarRelay the situation in Kingston using the emergency communicator
SuspicionTalk to Bunny
Attack Captured BasesVulgus Occupied Building
Vulgus Field Generators		Clear the Occupied Building
Destroy the Generators
Operation AuthorizedReceive briefing from Nell
Leads for the FutureMagister LabInvestigate the Ancestors’ facility
Conflicting OpinionsTalk to Alpha
Differences in OpinionTalk to Alpha
Tracking the Vulgus Command CenterKingston Surveillance Radar
Suspicious Battery Pack
Vulgus Data Transmitter		Defend the Surveillance Radar
Investigate the Battery Pack
Hack the Transmitter
Target spottedTalk to SenecaTrade places with Bunny
Attack the Command CenterSlumber ValleyAttack the Vulgus Command Center
Information left by the AncestorsTalk to Guide
Humanity’s ScourgeTalk to Seneca
Intercept Battle: Grave WalkerGrave Walker Intercept Battle (Lvl. 10)Defeat Grave Walker
Calling of the DescendantTalk to Seneca
Ironheart Excavation SiteTalk to Alpha
Formal Descendant TrainingTalk to the Descendant Instructor
Formal Descendant Training – Performance EvaluationEnhance one Module with Silion
Complete Formal Descendant TrainingTalk to the Descendant Instructor

The First Descendant: Sterile Land missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Colon Joint OperationTalk to Sharen
The Unlikely IndividualTalk to Jeremy
Diversionary Operation for InfiltrationExternal Reactor
Patrol Route
Deception Transmitter
Anticipated Ambush Point		Eliminate the Vulgus Ambush Unit
Collect Legion of Immortality samples
Transmit fake communications
Neutralize the power plant

The First Descendant: Vespers missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…

The First Descendant: All Echo Swamp missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…

The First Descendant: All Agna Desert missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…

The First Descendant: All White-night Gulch missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…

The First Descendant: All Hagios missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…

The First Descendant: All Fortress missions

Main QuestlineNormal or Hard MissionsObjective(s)
Being researched…
Author
