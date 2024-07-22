All missions in The First Descendant, listed

With so many different missions to sink your teeth into (and some far simpler than others), time sure flies by in the grind for new Descendants and weapons—all in the name of achieving your final form in The First Descendant.

Here are all missions and their objectives in The First Descendant.

All missions in The First Descendant

Missions can be as short as three minutes or last as long as 20, but both are replayable. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are also exclusive missions relating to your Descendant (Void Fragments and Descendant Missions) or time-based missions for a variety of rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The majority of Main Mission are replayable, bar any conversations you had on Albion and at outposts. Main Missions swap to Normal or Hard Missions (depending on your chosen difficulty), and remain visible inside their original region. These swap from a gold or purple color to blue, indicating their mission type and priority level. Outside of this, Battlefield Missions are typically part and parcel of the main story missions, while Void and Zone Recon Missions are optional and can include an limited-time window.

The only missions we’ve not to list below are the exclusive storylines for all 14 Descendants. You cannot access these until you’ve actually unlocked the Descendant corresponding to their unique mission. For example, Bunny’s mission is called “What kind of records are these?” and is unlocked once you make Bunny a playable Descendant (by accumulating her crafting materials or purchasing her via the Store).

Our list below is in chronological order, with all Normal/ Hard Missions available to revisit as often as you’d like as you play through The First Descendant‘s story.

This article is a work in progress and will be updated as we play through the main story.

The First Descendant: All Albion missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Guide’s Call – Listen to the Guide’s voice New Hope – Talk to Guide Strategic Decisions – Talk to Alpha

The First Descendant: All Kingston missions

Where the grind begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) To Kingston – Go to Kingston Outpost The Situation in Kingston – Talk to Marcus Kingston under Attack Fields Communications Center Attempt emergency contact at the Center Base Stabilization Fields Communications Center Secure the Urban District Secure the emergency communication system Kingston Communications Radar Reactivate the Kingston Communications Repeater Activate the emergency communicator Kingston Communications Radar Relay the situation in Kingston using the emergency communicator Suspicion – Talk to Bunny Attack Captured Bases Vulgus Occupied Building

Vulgus Field Generators Clear the Occupied Building

Destroy the Generators Operation Authorized – Receive briefing from Nell Leads for the Future Magister Lab Investigate the Ancestors’ facility Conflicting Opinions – Talk to Alpha Differences in Opinion – Talk to Alpha Tracking the Vulgus Command Center Kingston Surveillance Radar

Suspicious Battery Pack

Vulgus Data Transmitter Defend the Surveillance Radar

Investigate the Battery Pack

Hack the Transmitter Target spotted Talk to Seneca Trade places with Bunny Attack the Command Center Slumber Valley Attack the Vulgus Command Center Information left by the Ancestors – Talk to Guide Humanity’s Scourge – Talk to Seneca Intercept Battle: Grave Walker Grave Walker Intercept Battle (Lvl. 10) Defeat Grave Walker Calling of the Descendant – Talk to Seneca Ironheart Excavation Site – Talk to Alpha Formal Descendant Training – Talk to the Descendant Instructor Formal Descendant Training – Performance Evaluation – Enhance one Module with Silion Complete Formal Descendant Training – Talk to the Descendant Instructor

The First Descendant: Sterile Land missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Colon Joint Operation – Talk to Sharen The Unlikely Individual – Talk to Jeremy Diversionary Operation for Infiltration External Reactor

Patrol Route

Deception Transmitter

Anticipated Ambush Point Eliminate the Vulgus Ambush Unit

Collect Legion of Immortality samples

Transmit fake communications

Neutralize the power plant

The First Descendant: Vespers missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

The First Descendant: All Echo Swamp missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

The First Descendant: All Agna Desert missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

The First Descendant: All White-night Gulch missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

The First Descendant: All Hagios missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

The First Descendant: All Fortress missions

Main Questline Normal or Hard Missions Objective(s) Being researched… – –

