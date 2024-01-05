THE FINALS Medium class: How to use an APS turret

The APS turret is part of the loadout you can choose on the Medium class in THE FINALS, but its use is less obvious than other gadgets.

The turret can be equipped alongside one other gadget to complete your Medium loadout before heading into a game. Since the APS turret isn’t free, however, many players might choose to skip this one and stick to Jump Pads, Defibrillators and other tools that can be equipped directly when starting out.

Still, the APS turret can be a strong asset in a loadout, so the item shouldn’t be overlooked. Here is the use and what it can bring to your games in THE FINALS.

What’s an APS turret in THE FINALS?

You can go defensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The APS turret’s description reads that it’s a deployable that “shoots down and destroys enemy projectiles.” It costs 1,000 credits, which you can earn by playing games. It’s a strong defensive tool you can use to hold an area or take cover.

The gadget won’t destroy your projectiles nor those of allies, but only those thrown by enemies. You can see its area of use with the white circle around it.

How to use the APS turret in THE FINALS

While many gadgets help you get kills, those won’t always help you cashing out. For that, you need to complete the objectives, and that’s what the APS turret is for.

When you want to hold an area and are using items such as grenades or mines against opponents, this gadget will negate their response. Usually, projectiles are countered by others, such as fire, which is countered by smoke. The turret can destroy those projectiles and allow the ones used by your team to remain effective.

Since the APS turret is less shiny than other gadgets, it’s often overlooked by players. I’ve yet to witness my projectiles being negated by one in a game. On the other hand, I’ve already received countless grenades that prevented me from completing objectives and could have been easily prevented by the turret.