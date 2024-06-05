Gold Road Mirrormoor world event explained: Rewards, locations, and more

The Mirrormoor Incursions are a new world event players can enjoy in the latest region, West Weald, added to The Elder Scrolls (ESO) in the Gold Road expansion. During these events, players join forces to take down the minions of Ithelia and earn epic rewards.

All Mirrormoor Incursion world event locations

The Colovia Mirrormoor Incursion is underway. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax

In ESO, there are three Mirrormoor mosaic sites where you can participate in the Mirrormoor Incursion world events in West Weald, including:

Colovia Mirrormoor Mosaic: North of North Hook Wayshrine. Silorn Mirrormoor Mosaic: East of Trader’s Luck Wayshrine. Sitch Mirrormoor Mosaic: Southeast of Sutch Wayshrine.

When you’ve found all three Mirrormoor mosaic sites, you can tell if an incursion is underway by checking the world event symbol on your map; the incursion will appear as two crossed swords, which you can see depicted at the Colovia site on the map above.

Players in the global chat will often call Colovia the North event, Silorn the South/East event, and Sutch the West event. It’s just easier to share the current incursion location by the cardinal position than the name of the Mirrormoor Mosaic.

All Mirrormoor Incursion world event rewards

I got an Alessia Deck fragment in my first Gleaming Mirrormoor Shard. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax

If you and others can stop the Daedra forces in the Mirrormoor Incursions, you can earn all-new item sets and collectibles only found in the Gold Road expansion. Some of the items and achievements you may get as a reward include:

Sky Glass Defender Achievement and a red Reverse Slash Skill Style. These are earned by defeating the Mirrormoor Incursion at all three locations.

and a red Reverse Slash Skill Style. Sky Glass Champion Achievement. This is earned by defeating the three mosaic champions, Krrazzak, Rrarrvok, and Shrakkaher.

Mirrormoor Incursion Disruptor achievement and an orange Warhorn skill style. You earn these if you disrupt the rituals for all Valkynaz (Lirik, Enuzel, Akqoth, Ryvekh, Marukhir, and Uldazzan) around the mosaics.

and an orange Warhorn skill style. Mirrormoor Incursion Hunter Achievement. You can earn this by completing your first Mirrormoor Incursion quest for Jaida in West Weald.

Mirrormoor Incursion Demolisher Achievement. You can earn this by completing 10 Mirrormoor Incursion quests for Jaida in West Weald.

Mirrormoor Incursion Devastator Achievement. You can earn this by completing 30 Mirrormoor Incursion quests for Jaida in West Weald.

Gleaming Mirrormoor Shards. This can contain items like gold, weapons, a mosaic skill shred, a fragment of the Shattered Alessia deck, soul gems, runestones, and crafting materials.



Completing Mirrormoor Incursions can also help with achievements you need to acquire rewards like the Wildburn Lynx mount, the Saint Alessia patron for the Tales of Tribute card game, and you can even unlock the Nantharion’s Regalia outfit style, piece by piece. You can also earn several other skill effects.

Defeating the Daedra around the Mirrormoor Incursions will also reward you with a Mirrormoor Shard containing gold, weapons, gear, and crafting materials.

What are the Mirrormoor Incursion world events?

During the Mirrormoor Incursion world events, you are to defeat the evil Daedra spawning in West Weald at and around the three Mirrormoor Insursion mosaic sites.

There are typically three Valkynaz positioned around the center of the incursion site (these are the ones who perform the ritual to draw the Mirrormoor champion to West Weald), and at the mosaic, you will fight waves of Daedra until the champion is summoned. Once the incursion has been stopped, it will immediately begin at another Mirrormoor mosaic incursion site.

There are six Valkynaz and three champions. However, only three Valkynaz and one champion spawn during an incursion, and it’s totally random. So, you can’t really know which one you’ll face at the various mosaic incursion sites until you get there.

This is everything you need to know about the Mirrormoor Incursion world events, where they’re located, and all the cool rewards you can collect in ESO‘s West Weald, the latest region added alongside the Gold Road expansion.

