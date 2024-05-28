The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion countdown: Exact start time and date

The Elder Scrolls: Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Bethesda and ZeniMax Online are going big for the game’s next Chapter, Gold Road.
When Gold Road releases, players will travel to the world of West Weald, meet a new Daedric Prince, and unlock new cosmetic collectibles. There’s also a new system called Scribing that allows players to customize how their skills function and will add secondary effects.
Gold Road releases next week for PC and Mac users, but those on console will need to wait a bit longer before embarking on the next journey ESO has to offer. Here’s the exact release times for ESO’s Gold Road Chapter on PC and console.
Release date for PC
Players on PC will be able to try out Gold Road beginning on June 3, nearly a full two weeks ahead of players on console.
Release date for Xbox and PlayStation consoles
Unfortunately for players on Xbox and PlayStation, Gold Road won’t hit console servers until nearly two weeks after the launch of the Chapter on PC. Gold Road goes live for console players on June 18.
Players on both PC and console can pre-order Gold Road from the expansion’s information page on the ESO website. There are various versions to pick from, like the Deluxe Collection that comes with all previous chapters, or an upgrade to the base game. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Collection unlocks a host of rewards, including the Welkyndstone Ruins wolf mount, the Strid River Fisherfolk costume, the Eyebright raven pet, and more.