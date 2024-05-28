Three heroes, a female Wood Elf, a Nord, and a Breton, stand atop golden hills overlooking forests.
Image via Zenimax Online
Category:
The Elder Scrolls
MMO

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion countdown: Exact start time and date

Mark your calendars for the Gold Road Chapter's release date.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|
Published: May 28, 2024 01:39 pm

The Elder Scrolls: Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Bethesda and ZeniMax Online are going big for the game’s next Chapter, Gold Road.

Recommended Videos

When Gold Road releases, players will travel to the world of West Weald, meet a new Daedric Prince, and unlock new cosmetic collectibles. There’s also a new system called Scribing that allows players to customize how their skills function and will add secondary effects.

Gold Road releases next week for PC and Mac users, but those on console will need to wait a bit longer before embarking on the next journey ESO has to offer. Here’s the exact release times for ESO’s Gold Road Chapter on PC and console.

An image of a Breton, a Khajiit, and a Wood Elf setting off down a wood-laced path in ESO.
Explore the West Weald region in Gold Road. Image via ZeniMax Media

Release date for PC

Players on PC will be able to try out Gold Road beginning on June 3, nearly a full two weeks ahead of players on console.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
5
:
1
0
:
1
5
:
0
5

Release date for Xbox and PlayStation consoles

Unfortunately for players on Xbox and PlayStation, Gold Road won’t hit console servers until nearly two weeks after the launch of the Chapter on PC. Gold Road goes live for console players on June 18.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
:
6
:
1
8
:
2
7
:
0
5

Players on both PC and console can pre-order Gold Road from the expansion’s information page on the ESO website. There are various versions to pick from, like the Deluxe Collection that comes with all previous chapters, or an upgrade to the base game. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Collection unlocks a host of rewards, including the Welkyndstone Ruins wolf mount, the Strid River Fisherfolk costume, the Eyebright raven pet, and more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Lost Ark down? Here’s how to check Lost Ark’s server status
Upcoming legion commander Echidna in Lost Ark
Category: MMO
MMO
Is Lost Ark down? Here’s how to check Lost Ark’s server status
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Patch notes for Lost Ark May 22 update: Chaos Rising
thaemine and hanu in lost ark
Category: MMO
MMO
Patch notes for Lost Ark May 22 update: Chaos Rising
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 21, 2024
Read Article RuneScape 2024 roadmap revealed: New mode, story quests, and more bosses
five players standing together in RuneScape
Category: MMO
MMO
RuneScape 2024 roadmap revealed: New mode, story quests, and more bosses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Lost Ark down? Here’s how to check Lost Ark’s server status
Upcoming legion commander Echidna in Lost Ark
Category: MMO
MMO
Is Lost Ark down? Here’s how to check Lost Ark’s server status
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Patch notes for Lost Ark May 22 update: Chaos Rising
thaemine and hanu in lost ark
Category: MMO
MMO
Patch notes for Lost Ark May 22 update: Chaos Rising
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 21, 2024
Read Article RuneScape 2024 roadmap revealed: New mode, story quests, and more bosses
five players standing together in RuneScape
Category: MMO
MMO
RuneScape 2024 roadmap revealed: New mode, story quests, and more bosses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 14, 2024
Author
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?